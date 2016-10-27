Johnson punches return trip to state XC

Johnson ran in the front pack for the entirety of the race.

“My goal was to stay with the two Sartell kids,” he said.

Bemidji and Sartell tied with 81 points to advance to state in the team portion of the race. The Lumberjacks were awarded the section title by tiebreaker. The Lakers scored 128 to take third place by one point over Willmar.

Johnson kept pace with Sartell’s top two runners Ryan Fernholz (4th place-16:25.87) and Alex Nemeth in fifth place running 6:26.55. Johnson’s seventh place time was 16:29.57 to complete the 5K.

Runners were bunched early, but racers acquired more room to operate as the race progressed.

“After about a mile it spread out a bit,” said Johnson.

Little Falls’ Tyler Moore ran 16:04.83 to claim the section individual championship as he and Isaac Berg of Bemidji (16:07.64) sprinted ahead of the pack. Moore had an extra gear in the final 200 yards to get the win.

Lakers Zach Buboltz and Tanner Olson were packed behind Johnson. Buboltz ran 16:48.57, good for 16th place overall. Olson was one spot back running 16:52.30.

The top two teams advance to the state meet and the top eight individual finishers not on those teams.

Eric Gibbons of Moorhead placed 12th to nab the final individual spot running 16:37.28.

Connor Haugrud (17:23.23) placed 37th and Austin Gedrose (17:45.75) finished in 51st place to round out DL’s’ scoring five.

While Johnson moves on to a November 5 date at St. Olaf, Thursday's race was the last for fellow seniors Buboltz, Haugrud, Mason Sampson, Jesse Livermore, Jacob Bren, and AJ Lindquist.

“We’re really going to miss those seniors from this year, so it’s a little bittersweet,” head coach Bill Kvebak said. “It’s nice to see a third place finish in section like this. It’s upward trending for us.”

Johnson placed 46th at state last year running a time of 16:31.7.

“My goal is top 10, top 15; I think that would be really cool,” Johnson said.

Kenzie Ostlie placed 100th at state last year for the DL girls. Ostlie completed her career with a 38th place finish at sections to lead the Lakers to 13th place in the team standings.

Ostlie (20:39.21) was one of three seniors in the lineup with Ellen Teiken (84th-22:28.21) and Kendra Kvebak (106th-24:38.1).

Eighth-grader Katie McConkey was the second Laker to cross in 62nd place running a time of 21:20.84. McConkey has the edge on leading next year’s team as a freshman.

The Lakers’ final trio of scoring runners finished in a tight pack led by junior Zoe Allen in 81st place (22:09.79), followed by Teiken in 84th and seventh-grader Brittany Stearns placing 86th (22:29.66).

Willmar and Brainerd will represent the section at state. Willmar flirted with a perfect score placing all five runners in the top 10, including the first three finishers led by section champ Sophie Schmitz (18:27.76).

Section 8AA Cross Country Championships

Boys team results

Bemidji 81, Sartell 81, Detroit Lakes 128, Willmar 129, Alexandria 138, Little Falls 153, Moorhead 178, Rocori 188, Brainerd 204, St. Cloud Apollo 217, St. Cloud Tech 330, Becker 348, Sauk Rapids-Rice 362, Monticello 378, Fergus Falls 414, Thief River Falls 450.

Top 10

1 Moore, Tyler Little Falls 16:04.83

2 Berg, Isaac Bemidji 16:07.64

3 Gruber, Keaton Alexandria 16:24.51

4 Fernholz, Ryan Sartell 16:25.87

5 Nemeth, Alex Sartell 16:26.55

6 Zupko, Hunter Little Falls 16:26.55

7 Johnson, Aaron Detroit Lakes 16:29.57

8 Whiting, Linaes Bemidji 16:33.57

9 Heinen, Brent Rocori 16:34.26

10 Wendt, Mason Willmar 16:35.46

Detroit Lakes

7 Johnson, Aaron 16:29.57

16 Buboltz, Zach 16:48.57

17 Olson, Tanner 16:52.30

37 Haugrud, Connor 17:23.23

51 Gedrose, Austin 17:45.75

58 Gallatin, Van 17:53.92

63 Stokes, Isaiah 18:06.28

Girls team results

Willmar 21, Brainerd 101, Monticello 125, Becker 147, Alexandria 166, Sartell 170, Moorhead 174, Bemidji 220, Rocori 232, St. Cloud Tech 262, Thief River Falls 330, St. Cloud Apollo 346, Detroit Lakes 351, Fergus Falls 364, Sauk Rapids-Rice 372, Little Falls 466.

Top 10

1 Schmitz, Sophie Willmar 18:27.76

2 Hanson, Jessa Willmar 18:35.46

3 Rudie, Kayla Willmar 18:46.44

4 Buiceag-Arama, Ingrid Sartell 18:54.96

5 Hamrin, Sadi Bemidji 18:55.71

6 Schmitz, Heidi Willmar 18:56.71

7 Miller, Bethany Alexandria 18:57.36

8 Hendrickson, Allison Becker 19:00.59

9 Hansen, Leah Willmar 19:02.42

10 Miller, Meritt Brainerd 19:05.88

Detroit Lakes

38 Ostlie, Kenzie 20:39.21

62 McConkey, Katie 21:20.84

81 Allen, Zoe 22:09.79

84 Teiken, Ellen 22:28.21

86 Stearns, Brittany 22:29.66

87 Tinjum, Molly 22:35.73

106 Kvebak, Kendra 24:38.1