Kinney, Busker earn all-conference tennis honors

Laker sophomore Grace Kinney was one of 13 players named to the 2016 Mid-State All-Conference tennis team. Freshman Shelby Busker earned honorable mention. Both players spent time in the No. 1 singles position for Detroit Lakes this season.

Mid State All-Conference tennis team

Crosby Ironton:

Sage Stangle

Detroit Lakes:

Grace Kinney

Park Rapids:

Julia Smith

Natalie Kinkel

Pequot Lakes:

Alyssa Golden

Mallory Goerges

Alex Stone