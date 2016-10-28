Kinney, Busker earn all-conference tennis honors
Laker sophomore Grace Kinney was one of 13 players named to the 2016 Mid-State All-Conference tennis team. Freshman Shelby Busker earned honorable mention. Both players spent time in the No. 1 singles position for Detroit Lakes this season.
Mid State All-Conference tennis team
Crosby Ironton:
Sage Stangle
Detroit Lakes:
Grace Kinney
Park Rapids:
Julia Smith
Natalie Kinkel
Pequot Lakes:
Alyssa Golden
Mallory Goerges
Alex Stone
Perham:
Josie Beachy
Staples-Motley:
Izabella Edin
Lexi Johnson
Claire Wolhowe
Wadena-Deer Creek:
Jess Rondesvedt
McKayla Woods
Honorable Mention: CI-Loren Sablan, DL-Shelby Busker, PR-Drew Hilmanowski, Haley MacPherson, PL-Alexis Lueck, Per-Makayla Melvin, S-M-Kelsie Weite, Katie Benson, Kelsi Peterson, WDC-Abby Westrum, Lindy Jones, Sarah Moen