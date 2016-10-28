Search
    Kinney, Busker earn all-conference tennis honors

    By Robert Williams Today at 12:20 p.m.
    Grace Kinney was named to the Mid-State All-Conference tennis team. Robert Williams/Tribune

    Laker sophomore Grace Kinney was one of 13 players named to the 2016 Mid-State All-Conference tennis team. Freshman Shelby Busker earned honorable mention. Both players spent time in the No. 1 singles position for Detroit Lakes this season.
    Mid State All-Conference tennis team
    Crosby Ironton:
    Sage Stangle
    Detroit Lakes:
    Grace Kinney
    Park Rapids:
    Julia Smith
    Natalie Kinkel
    Pequot Lakes:
    Alyssa Golden
    Mallory Goerges
    Alex Stone

    SHELBY BUSKER

    Perham:
    Josie Beachy
    Staples-Motley:
    Izabella Edin
    Lexi Johnson
    Claire Wolhowe
    Wadena-Deer Creek:
    Jess Rondesvedt
    McKayla Woods

    Honorable Mention:  CI-Loren Sablan, DL-Shelby Busker, PR-Drew Hilmanowski, Haley MacPherson, PL-Alexis Lueck, Per-Makayla Melvin, S-M-Kelsie Weite, Katie Benson, Kelsi Peterson, WDC-Abby Westrum, Lindy Jones, Sarah Moen

    Robert Williams

    Robert is the Sports Editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
