Laker swim team dominates Mid-State

The win was the Lakers’ third consecutive conference championship.

The Lakers top two 200-medley relay team set the tone early with a sweep of the top two spots and DL won every race and diving up to the the final two races bouncing back from the only dual loss of the season at Bemidji on Tuesday.

The Lakers switched Josie Retz and Syd Gulon around in the first two legs of the medley and Jennifer Tracy and Ella Henderson broke the two-minute mark winning in 1:57.73. Kenna Krengel, Clara Livermore, Evan Westrum and Lucy Steinke provided the stiffest competition taking second place in a time of 2:04.89.

Gulon, Tracy and Henderson all recorded two individual victories.

Gulon excelled in freestyles winning the 200 (2:01.80) and the 500 in 5:23.57. Both marks set new conference records breaking Tavia Schumacher’s 200 time of 2:04.55 that had stood since 2002. Gulon broke her own 500 mark of 5:29.94 from 2014.

She was also part of a third new Mid-State record in the 200-freestyle relay with Ella Henderson, Steinke, Tracy, and Gulon winning in 1:44.60. The former mark was set by the 2002 Park Rapids team 1:44.86.

Henderson swept the 50 and 100-freestyle races. She continued her chase for the school record in the 50 winning in a time of 25.47. The school mark is 25.25. She was pursued by three teammates Lucy Steinke (26.72) runner-up, Evan Westrum in third (27.03), and Rachael Bolar in fifth place (28.24).

Henderson led three of the top four finishes for DL winning the 100-free in 57.41. Steinke cut the minute mark in second place (59.93) and Kenna Krengel swam 1:02.01 for a fourth place finish.

Tracy’s first of two wins game in the 200-individual medley swimming 2:20.23 with Livermore in second place (2:28.42). The Laker eighth grader also won the 100-butterfly (1:02.46), ahead of another strong performance by Westrum in third (1:08.07) and seventh-grader Cora Martin who swam 1:14.63 continuing a strong push toward the end of the season and showcasing more of the incredible depth on the team.

Diving was a repeat of last season’s sections when DL sent all four divers to state. Emma Disse led the way capturing the conference title with a score of 398.05 from the judges, followed by Lexi Yliniemi 391.20, Jackson Hegg 339.15, and Thia Olds with 335.65.

Josie Retz (1:07.25) and Kenna Krengel (1:10.27) swept the top two 100-backstroke finishes.

Park Rapids' junior Maija Hovelsrud was the only non-Laker to win an individual event taking the 100-breaststroke (1:14.95) in a very close race with Livermore (1:16.65).

Perham’s top 400-freestyle relay team of Megan Tellinghuisen, Irene Mursu, Anna Carlson, and Lacy Richter took home a conference title for the Yellowjackets to complete competition.

The Lakers will prep for a rematch with Bemidji at the Section 8A championships at Bemidji high school November 11-12. Both teams have dominated the rest of the section, aside from Grand Rapids. The Lakers and Thunderhawks have not met this season.

Mid-State Conference Championships

Team scores: Detroit Lakes 565, Park Rapids 320, Perham/NY Mills 283, Staples-Motley 137.

200 Medley Relay

1 DL A (Retz, Gulon, Tracy, E. Henderson) 1:57.73

2 DL B (Krengel, Livermore, Westrum, Steinke) 2:04.89

200 Freestyle

1 Syd Gulon 2:01.80

4 Abbi Smith 2:16.82

5 Kaitlyn Peterson 2:16.86

8 Anna Schumacher 2:23.24

200 IM

1 Jennifer Tracy 2:20.23

2 Clara Livermore 2:28.42

6 Addi Young 2:43.05

10 Lexi Gerdes 2:51.83

50 Freestyle

1 Ella Henderson 25.47

2 Lucy Steinke 26.72

3 Evan Westrum 27.03

5 Rachael Bolar 28.24

1m Diving

1 Emma Disse 398.05

2 Lexi Yliniemi 391.20

3 Jackson Hegg 339.15

4 Thia Olds 335.65

100 Butterfly

1 Jennifer Tracy 1:02.46

3 Evan Westrum 1:08.07

4 Cora Martin 1:14.63

9 Mckenna Ruchti 1:21.86

100 Freestyle

1 Ella Henderson 57.41

3 Lucy Steinke 59.93

4 Kenna Krengel 1:02.01

7 Maddie Henderson 1:03.65

500 Freestyle

1 Syd Gulon 5:23.57

6 Kaitlyn Peterson 6:17.16

7 Ellie Staley 6:18.72

8 Anna Schumacher 6:20.86

200 Freestyle Relay

1 DL A (E. Henderson, Steinke, Tracy, Gulon) 1:44.60

3 DL B (Westrum, Young, Smith, Bolar) 1:51.53

100 Backstroke

1 Josie Retz 1:07.25

2 Kenna Krengel 1:10.27

5 Abbi Smith 1:12.70

6 Elena Gilbert 1:13.91

100 Breaststroke

1 Maija Hovelsrud (PR) 1:14.95

2 Clara Livermore 1:16.65

4 Addi Young 1:18.67

5 Chelsy Johnson 1:19.46

6 Madi Gerdes 1:21.85

1 Perham A 4:04.28

2 DL A (Smith, M. Henderson, Krengel, Livermore) 4:06.94

4 DL B (Bolar, Gilbert, Johnson, Young) 4:21.78