Rocori ends Lakers’ season for third year in a row

The teams battled through a scoreless first half. Rocori had the better scoring opportunities but the Laker defense was stout in the red zone and stopped the first two Spartan drives with turnovers.

“Keep going and try not to turn over the ball, as much as possible, and stay focused,” Spartans’ quarterback Connor Schoborg said. “We knew, eventually, it would bust open for us.”

DL’s offense was stymied by the Spartans the entirety of the game and the Lakers were held to a season-low 124 yards of total offense.

Rocori threatened a minute before halftime moving inside the Laker five-yard line but three incomplete passes sent the teams to the break knotted at zeroes on the scoreboard.

DL’s opening second half drive was more of the same for the Lakers finding first downs and yardage difficult to attain.

Rocori answered with an eight-play 47-yard drive inside the Laker five again and came away with points on a 21-yard Uriel Rodriguez field goal from the right hash.

DL was held without a first down on three plays and punted. Trey Greer’s second takeaway of the game stopped Rocori’s ensuing drive at the Laker 28.

The third quarter ended in a 3-0 lead for the visiting Spartans due to a Laker defensive squad that would not bend or break for a solid 36 minutes.

“I’m so proud of our guys,” and emotional Laker head coach Josh Omang said. “We had a lot of good guys who are seniors. It starts with D and if we’re going to get to a point where we win these games, it’s got to start with defense.”

After forcing another Laker three-and-out, the Spartans drove 60 yards taking a 10-0 lead on a Jackson Wild seven-yard run and Rodriguez kick at 5:19 of the fourth quarter.

The Lakers set up a perfect hook-and-ladder with Jackson Haire finding Kai McLeod and Ben Nordmark for the lateral with nothing but real estate ahead of him down the right sideline. McLeod’s pitch hit the ground and Rocori’s Jesse Huber picked up a potential DL touchdown and gave Rocori the ball deep in Laker territory.

DL had new hope when Matthew Koshiol fumbled at the one, but DL gave the ball right back on the next play from scrimmage.

Schoborg went over the top from a yard out behind his center for the final score of the game.

Rocori put up 361 total yards. Schoborg used the short passing game effectively completing 19 of 27 passes for 236 yards. He was picked off once by Greer.

“We were struggling a bit running up the middle,” said Schoborg. “They have a really good D-line and their linebackers are really good. We wanted to get it spread out.”

Rocori had nine penalties for 65 yards and had scoring chances killed because of flags, along with four turnovers.

Third downs killed the Lakers who converted only once in 11 attempts. DL had only five first downs in the game.

Cameron Erb led the offense gaining 61 yards on 13 attempts. DL’s Ethan Schweigart punted seven times.

The Spartans have knocked DL out of the playoffs three consecutive years, the last two seasons by way of shutout. Rocori won at Mollberg Field last year 33-0.

The Spartans will face Willmar in a section final rivalry rematch from last year on Friday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m. at Alexandria High School. Rocori won last year’s game 7-0 and advanced to the state semis losing to South St. Paul 19-14.

The No. 4 Cardinals (4-6) upset the top-seeded, undefeated Fergus Falls Otters (8-1) coming back from a 34-14 fourth quarter deficit to win 35-34. Willmar has won three straight games.

DL ends the season with a record of 7-2.

DL 0 0 0 0 — 0

ROC 0 0 3 14 — 17

Third Quarter

ROC - Uriel Rodriguez 21 yard field goal

Fourth Quarter

ROC - Nicholas Warne 6 run (Rodriguez kick)

ROC - Connor Schoborg 1 run (Rodriguez kick)