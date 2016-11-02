Morgan’s fifth appearance leads area runners at state XC

“Top 10 is my ultimate goal, but I don’t really have that expectation,” said Morgan.

From the beginning of her career, Morgan has used a relaxed attitude to succeed in a race that has an air of intensity that hovers over the start and is a calculated sprint for 19 minutes. That intensity is magnified to its maximum at the state meet, but it never changes the way Morgan approaches her own personal race.

“I obviously work hard at it,” she said “I just try not to get worked up by it, just stay relaxed and try my best.”

That style and mentality doesn’t fall far from the tree as Ellie’s father and head coach Brad Morgan has a similar style in his instruction.

“He’s really relaxed; he doesn’t hover around you and just let’s you do your thing,” she said.

“It's just who she is,” Coach Morgan said. “She doesn't over think things much. Goes with the flow. She's quietly confident.”

At sections, Morgan ran with the lead group behind Perham’s Brynnan Covington, the Section 8A champion and leader of the defending state champion Perham Yellowjackets, to a fifth place individual finish.

“I love running with them,” Morgan said of the defending champions. “It’s really motivating. It always pushes you.”

According to Coach Morgan, Ellie has trained down the stretch with a big push and is now prepared for the last meet of the season.

“First goal is to get in the top 25 and she hasn’t run that time yet,” he said. “We've had the pedal to the metal the whole time and now we've let off a bit. We're going to see if the peak works.”

Morgan placed 15th at state last season in the first year the length of the race was bumped to a 5K for the girls and was 14th in 2014 in the last 4K girls championship. In 2013, she finished 93rd and as an eighth-grader in her first year at Frazee.

She was 106th overall and 50th in the team rankings running the fourth scoring time as part of the Dover-Eyota Eagles’ team that placed fifth out of a field of 16 teams in 2012. Her experience at state runs deep.

Which has helped her as a leader in a burgeoning program at Frazee high school.

The 2016 Hornet girls team has only seven runners, enough for a full lineup, with a pair of leaders in Morgan and sophomore Megan Danielson. Danielson missed qualifying for state for the first time in four years placing 29th overall at sections. The duo was joined this season by Braylee Riewer who made an impact quickly as a seventh-grader.

“She was really helpful for the team,” said Morgan. “We had a lot of fun this year and everybody was working hard.”

The Hornets have a strong nucleus at the top of the lineup and are two runners away from competing team-wise at the end of the 2017 season, which will be Morgan’s last in Hornet green.

This year, Morgan got off to a strong start and finished well but ran into an obstacle mid to late season.

“At the beginning, my times were great and I peaked during the end of the year,” she said. “I got sick around the last three weeks. My times were not very good. I had a cold so my breathing was all off.”

Nothing has been off at the state meet for the Hornet junior. Morgan heads to St. Olaf with the third fastest non-team qualifying individual time in Section 8A outside of the Covington sisters from Perham. Only Katherine Geist, a freshman from Crookston, and Park Rapids Area senior Lydia Kantonen were better.

Johnson aiming for all-state finish

Detroit Lakes’ senior Aaron Johnson makes his second consecutive appearance at the state Class AA meet. Johnson continues a strong push by the Laker program that has seen near Section 8AA misses at state qualifying as a team in recent years. DL took third place this season missing St. Olaf by one team place behind Bemidji and Sartell.

“We’ve been trying to close the gap,” Johnson said.

Johnson ran 16:29 at sections placing seventh overall to claim the fourth individual spot of the top eight non-team qualifying runners.

“Top 10, top 15, that would really be cool,” said Johnson.

He finished in 46th place last year at state and is looking to be the first Laker runner to finish the year with an all-state performance since Matt Lundstrom cracked the top 10 with a sixth place time of 15:31.7 in 2014. Johnson will likely need a time under 16-minutes to accomplish the feat, which would be a personal best.

Peterson to make her debut

Seventh-grader Lily Peterson has brought new life to the Lake Park-Audubon girls cross country program. Peterson will make her Class A St. Olaf debut at state this year. Peterson ends an 11-year drought of state appearances for any Raider.

“Lily is wise beyond her seventh-grade years,” head coach Laura Januszewski said. “Lily understands what it takes to excel in this sport. She works hard in practice, but more importantly puts in the time at home. She's a showcase of what fueling your body with the right nutrients and running extra miles in the summer and on the weekend will do for your fitness. I hope her dedication and success will inspire others on the team to push to the next level of success.”

Nicole Warling was the last individual from LP-A to qualify for the state meet and placed 47th overall in 2005 as an eighth-grader.

The last Raiders’ team appearance at state was the 2004 girls team - a team that featured a pair of seventh-graders in the lead spots of Warling and Nora Ulmer. The 2004 Raiders placed 16th without a sixth and seventh runner. Senior Elizabeth Warling, and freshmen Alysha Warling and Paige Jenson rounded out the team.