Youth wrestling registration Nov. 10

Practice will begin Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. for kindergarten and first grade wrestlers in the wrestling room. Practices will take place Mondays and Thursdays in November and December from 6-6:45 p.m. The season ends on Monday, Dec. 19.

Cost for the season is $30 which includes a T-shirt.

For wrestlers in grades 2-6, practice will begin Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. in the wrestling room. Practices will take place Mondays and Thursdays in November and December from 7-8:15 p.m. Practice times will change in January. Season ends on February 28. The Northland Youth Wrestling Association season will continue through March.

Cost for the season is $40 which includes a T-shirt

Direct questions or concerns to Nathan Weber at 847-0164 or lakeryouthwrestling@gmail.com