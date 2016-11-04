Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Youth wrestling registration Nov. 10

    By Robert Williams Today at 9:16 a.m.

    Registration for kindergarten through sixth grade wrestlers will take place Thursday, November 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the high school wrestling room, located in the east parking lot of the high school on Madison Avenue.

    Practice will begin Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. for kindergarten and first grade wrestlers in the wrestling room. Practices will take place Mondays and Thursdays in November and December from 6-6:45 p.m. The season ends on Monday, Dec. 19.

    Cost for the season is $30 which includes a T-shirt.

    For wrestlers in grades 2-6, practice will begin Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. in the wrestling room. Practices will take place Mondays and Thursdays in November and December from 7-8:15 p.m. Practice times will change in January. Season ends on February 28. The Northland Youth Wrestling Association season will continue through March.

    Cost for the season is $40 which includes a T-shirt

    Direct questions or concerns to Nathan Weber at 847-0164 or lakeryouthwrestling@gmail.com

    Explore related topics:sportsLakersWrestling
    Robert Williams

    Robert is the Sports Editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
    Advertisement
    randomness