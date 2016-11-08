Morgan leads area trio at state cross country

Morgan placed 34th in the Class A race completing the 5K race in a time of 20:05.0.

Lake Park-Audubon seventh-grader Lily Peterson was a minute, 15-seconds off Morgan’s pace running 21:15.8 to finish in 125th place in a field of 176 runners.

Morgan made her fifth appearance at state, while Peterson raced at St. Olaf for the first time in her career.

Detroit Lakes senior Aaron Johnson completed his Laker career finishing 48th overall in a Class AA field of 173 runners. Johnson ran a time of 16:44.1 in his second consecutive state appearance. He finished in 46th place in 2015 running a time of 16:31.7.

In team results, Perham finished as the Class A runners-up in both the boys and girls races. Fairmont defeated the Jacket girls by only two places scoring 84 to Perham’s 86. Mora won the boys’ race with 94 points to Perham’s 119.

Wayzata took the boys’ Class AA race handily with a low score of 31. Stillwater was the runner-up with 83 points. Forest Lake (96) edged Marshall (99) for the AA girls championship.

Minnesota Class AA Boys state cross country championships, Saturday, Nov. 5, St. Olaf, Northfield, Minn.

1 Wayzata 38

2 Edina 91

3 Maple Grove 128

4 Mounds View 156

5 Bemidji 164

6 Stillwater 165

7 Eagan 202

8 Cloquet 227

9 Sartell 240

10 Chanhassen 253

11 Red Wing 262

12 Rosemount 318

13 Forest Lake 328

14 Buffalo 330

15 Northfield 346

16 White Bear Lake 407

Top 10

1 Patrick Roos Edina 15:36.7

2 Khalid Hussein Wayzata 15:42.2

3 Innocent Murwanash St. Paul Como Park 15:48.1

4 Seth Eliason Hopkins 15:51.7

5 Alex Miley Maple Grove 15:53.7

6 Isaac Boedigheimer Cloquet 16:05.2

7 Matt Wilkinson Minnetonka 16:05.2

8 Joseph Minor Minneapolis Washburn 16:10.2

9 Isaac Berg Bemidji 16:11.6

10 Colin Dwyer Prior Lake 16:12.2

48 Aaron Johnson Detroit Lakes 16:44.1

Minnesota Class A Girls state cross country championships.

1 Fairmont 84

2 Perham 86

3 Annandale 127

4 Luverne 147

5 Pelican Rapids 149

6 Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 169

7 LQPV/DB 192

8 Eden Valley Watkins/Kimball 212

9 Minnehaha Academy 229

10 Trinity School at River Ridge 238

11 Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 255

12 Lake City 271

13 Belle Plaine 297

14 Ely 329

15 West Central Area 341

16 Proctor 415

Top 10

1 Tierney Wolfgram Math & Science Academy 18:23.8

2 Marissa Whitehead Martin County West/Martin Luther 19:08.7

3 Brynnan Covington Perham 19:09.2

4 Madeline Kelly Providence Academy 19:18.5

5 Brook Wedin Mora 19:24.4

6 Kayla Christophers Austin Pacelli 19:24.6

7 Kira Sweeney Staples-Motley 19:25.0

8 Morgan Gehl Murray County Central 19:25.8

9 Grace Ennis Trinity School at River Ridge 19:25.8

10 Ellyssa Peterson Greenway / Nashwauk-Keewatin 19:26.0

34 Ellie Morgan Frazee 20:05.0

125 Lily Peterson Lake Park-Audubon 21:15.8