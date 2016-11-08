Tunheim selected for MFCA Football Showcase

Tunheim starred for the 7-2 Lakers on both sides of the ball this past season.

“A great leader in our program,” DL head coach Josh Omang said via social media as the team made the announcement Friday on Twitter.

The Football Showcase was moved from its past summer date at St. Cloud State University and will be played Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The pre-game camp will be held Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Saturday’s game.

The Showcase Game will be the 55th all-star game overall in Minnesota high school football history. The game will feature the North All-Stars vs. the South All-Stars and will be broadcast locally on KMSP FOX 9.

Jeff Ferguson of Totino-Grace High School (North) and Mike Grant of Eden Prairie (South) will serve as the game’s head coaches. The two have a combined 49 years of head coaching experience and a total record of 467 wins and 88 losses.

“This is new and exciting ground for our Minnesota All-Star Football Game,” said Ferguson. “To have the Vikings partnership, to move the game one week after the season, to enable our Division I prospects to participate, and to play the game in U.S. Bank Stadium all make this a premier event. I am honored to serve as a coach.”

“It is an honor to coach in the All-Star Football Game,” said Grant. “Having the best high school players who have come through our great youth football programs playing in the best football venue makes for a true celebration of football across our state. This should become an annual event that brings our Minnesota football community together in an unprecedented way.”

In addition to the game, the event will feature the following:

- Youth Football Clinics

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Grades K-5

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Grades 6-9

Registration for each clinic will be limited to the first 200 participants and will include a free event admission. To register please visit www.vikings.com/showcase

- Minnesota High School Marching Bands Performances, Cheer Teams and Dance Teams

- Autograph Sessions with Vikings Legends

- Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders and Skol Line Performance

Through the years, over 4,200 players and 475 coaches have participated in this game. A total of 89 players from the All-Star Football Game have gone on to play or coach in the National Football League, including current Minnesota Vikings player Adam Thielen (2008 All-Star alumnus from Detroit Lakes).