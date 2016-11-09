Girls soccer names captains for 2017

Search
    By Robert Williams Today at 9:44 a.m.

    Juniors Anna Payne, Lauren Tschider and sophomore Payton Carlblom have been named captains of the 2017 Detroit Lakes’ girls soccer team.

    Payne had three goals and two assists this season attacking from the back and moved close to the top 10 all-time scoring for the Lakers with 69 points on 29 goals and 11 assists. She ranks 11th in Laker history.

    Tschider was third on the team this season with six goals and three assists and ranks 21st all-time with 16-8-40.

    Carlblom is a three-year starter in goal and ranks third all-time with 456 saves, behind Amber Lee (879) and Courtney Gray (509).

    Both Carlblom and Tschider earned Lakes to Prairie all-conference distinctions this season, along with teammate Anna Jones. Molly Gandrud and Sophia Gunderson were named honorable mention.

    Other end of season team awards:

    MIP - Hannah Rhodes

    MVP - Payton Carlblom

    Team Spirit - Lizzie Johnson

    MVA - Karrigan Hallisey

    MVM - Lauren Tschider

    MVD - Molly Gandrud

    Top Gun - Karrigan Hallisey

    True Grit - Lauren Tschider

    Robert Williams

    Robert is the Sports Editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
