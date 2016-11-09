Girls soccer names captains for 2017

Payne had three goals and two assists this season attacking from the back and moved close to the top 10 all-time scoring for the Lakers with 69 points on 29 goals and 11 assists. She ranks 11th in Laker history.

Tschider was third on the team this season with six goals and three assists and ranks 21st all-time with 16-8-40.

Carlblom is a three-year starter in goal and ranks third all-time with 456 saves, behind Amber Lee (879) and Courtney Gray (509).

Both Carlblom and Tschider earned Lakes to Prairie all-conference distinctions this season, along with teammate Anna Jones. Molly Gandrud and Sophia Gunderson were named honorable mention.

Other end of season team awards:

MIP - Hannah Rhodes

MVP - Payton Carlblom

Team Spirit - Lizzie Johnson

MVA - Karrigan Hallisey

MVM - Lauren Tschider

MVD - Molly Gandrud

Top Gun - Karrigan Hallisey

True Grit - Lauren Tschider