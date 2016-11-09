Five Lakers sign national letters of intent

Abby Schramel will play golf at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. Mikayla Markuson signed to play basketball at Northern State University in Aberdeen. Aaron Schnathorst is headed to Bemidji State University to golf for the Beavers. Maycen Kirchner is joining the Cobbers softball team at Concordia in Moorhead and Naomi Larson will play volleyball at Bethel University in St. Paul.

Schramel is a three-sport athlete coming off starting her entire junior season in volleyball, basketball, and golf.

She led this year’s volleyball team with 680 assists, and heads into basketball season as last year’s number two shot blocker (28) and third in rebounds with 110. Schramel was a solid no. 2 golfer behind Kate Smith on the 2016 state championship team and was pivotal the prior year on the state runner-up 2015 team. This year in Jordan, Schramel finished with a career-best sixth place individual finish that garnered attention from UND scouts during the final day of championship play.

“The first hole she watched, I birdied, which was a good sign,” said Schramel. “It was definitely more nerve wracking when you have a future to try to make.”

The Fighting Hawks team has familiar faces in former Laker Matty Tschider, who enters her senior season next year, and Perham freshman Becca Huus. Schramel made a team visit last week.

“They made me feel really welcome there and they’re like a big family that I’m excited to be a part of,” she said.

Schramel shopped her talents to both North Dakota State University and UND.

“I’ve always like UND as a school,” she said. “It’s a good distance away from home, not too far, not too close. It was just the best fit for me.”

Markuson to Northern State University

Mikayla Markuson is an athletic six-foot, two-inch center in basketball and force in the middle of the net in volleyball. She had both the option to choose one sport to play at the next level or go for two, but chose basketball at Northern State University in Aberdeen S.D.

“I really love both,” she said. “Basketball is such a mental game and you have to use your brain a lot more to outsmart the other players and it’s a more physical game, as well. When it came down to it, my heart wanted basketball.”

That’s despite putting up consistent numbers from all areas of the volleyball court. Markuson recorded 185 kills, 77 blocks, 97 digs, and 26 aces this year for the 18-13 Lakers.

She was a Mid-State all-conference basketball player as a junior shooting better than 50 percent from the field (71-140), second on the team, to go with 217 points, 142 rebounds and a team-high 54 blocks.

Former head coach Mike Hoganson introduced Markuson at Wednesday’s ceremonies and claimed she was the most prolific shot blocker he coached in his time at the helm here.

Markuson will be a leader on a talented front line for this year’s basketball team that heads into the season with a new coach Vanessa Keeler-Johnson, who takes over for Hoganson out of the Minnesota State University-Moorhead program.

Keeler-Johnson has plenty of height to work with in 2016 that will pose a new look from last year’s squad.

“I don’t think anyone should overlook us,” said Markuson. “We did lose some good seniors, our post Grace (Swenson), Kyra (Vagle) and our shooter Halle (Jordan). We’ve been having captain’s practice in the summer and a lot of people have really stepped up and we are so lucky to have Coach Vanessa, she is such an amazing coach.”

Keeler-Johnson will surely incorporate the college game into the new-look Lakers and provides an excellent transition for Markuson in having the consistency and success under Hoganson and long-time assistant Tim Swenson to build into a new philosophy and game plan.

“I’m excited to try something new,” Markuson said. “To have Vanessa, she’s going to show us new things and we’re going to have an entirely new offense. She’s going to increase my ability to play basketball and that’s going to prep me for college.”

Defending section champ to Bemidji

It took a while for Aaron Schnathorst to find his swing but at the most crucial time of the season he was the Lakers’ best golfer in the team’s return to state contention.

Schnathorst dueled with teammate Isaac Cihak to take the section individual championship on the second day of play and lead the Lakers to a fifth place finish at state.

All plans for his senior year as one of the team captains is to get back to Jordan and shoot for some hardware.

“We’ve got everyone back but Austin (Fritz) coming back, so we’re really excited and we’re super confident about this year,” he said.

Schnathorst was all-conference in 2015 to go with his section title and top 30 state individual was awarded a scholarship to Bemidji and joins the men’s golf team with familiar faces in Bagley senior Aaron Leintz and Roseau sophomores Cody Cook and Will Czeh. Czeh has flirted with the Pine to Palm finals the past two seasons here in Detroit Lakes.

It will be a test to crack the Beavers’ lineup in his first year.

“That’s probably the goal, but I want to improve and get better,” said Schnathorst. “That’s the main thing.”

Schnathorst was also an important part of this fall’s 7-2 Laker football line, but golf weighed out in what he wanted to pursue at the next level.

“I’ve loved it since I started playing when I was young,” he said.

Kirchner testing herself in athletics and academics

Maycen Kirchner uses her brain running the Laker softball battery from behind the plate and will take her talents to Concordia where she plans to major in Pre-Med.

“I was always interested in psychology and how the brain worked,” she said. “I decided I wanted to study pre-med and become a psychiatrist and that it would be cool to help people.”

Kirchner’s cerebral perspective is key in running the DL defense. Last year’s squad won 18 of 23 games under her control.

“Catching is really mental and it’s hard, obviously, but you have to remember who you’re pitching to and who your pitcher is and how she handles everything.”

Kirchner is a three-sport athlete at DL playing volleyball in the fall and joining the basketball team this winter.

She excels in softball under head coach and father Phil Kirchner.

She held the team-high fielding percentage of .977 during her junior season and threw out 11 runners. At the plate, she hit .282, with a .389 OBP, 14 singles, 5 doubles, 1 homer and 18 RBI.

“I like to focus on my defense and catching, but I want to work on my hitting,” she said.

Kirchner made her own way to the next level creating her own highlight video and sending it out to a few schools while looking around on her own.

“I really had no idea what I wanted to do,” she said. “I was pretty late in my process to decide if I did want to play a sport.”

Kirchner received keen interest from Concordia after one meeting and has been in touch consistently with staff since.

“It feels awesome that somebody wants you on their team to play for them,” she said.

Larson finds a friend at Bethel

Naomi Larson called on former Laker star and friend AddieKay Johnson for a review on college life at Bethel University. Johnson plays soccer for the Royals and is coming off a breakout track season. She gave her blessing to Larson.

“I ended up visiting and I really liked the campus and I really liked the coach, so it seemed like it was for me,” said Larson.

She had other opportunities in both Division II and III. Bethel fit Larson’s style.

“I felt like Division III was more relaxed,” she said.

First-year DL volleyball head coach Stephanie Miller commented during the ceremony on Larson’s adaptability and willingness to accept change.

Those traits helped her gain the eye of the Bethel staff during Summit League summer play where she was switched to the libero position.

“I ended up loving it,” said Larson.

She displayed a natural talent to be in the right place at the right time showcasing her ability to stab at digs and keep play moving during DL’s stretch run of 10 victories in their last 14 games.

“I feel like I do a good job at reading the court, even though I’m really not thinking about it,” said Larson. “My body is just kind of doing it on its own.”

Larson’s versatility shows in statistics. She had 68 assists in aid of Schramel, 21 aces, and was second on the team with 158 digs, behind only backcourt specialist Josie Harrier’s 366.

The NCAA manages the daily operations of the NLI program while the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA) provides governance oversight of the program. Started in 1964 with seven conferences and eight independent institutions, the program now includes 650 Division I and Division II participating institutions.

The NLI is a voluntary program with regard to both institutions and student-athletes. No prospective student-athlete or parent is required to sign the NLI and no institution is required to join the program.

The NLI is a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI member institution.

A prospective student-athlete agrees to attend the institution full-time for one academic year (two semesters or three quarters).

The institution agrees to provide athletics financial aid for one academic year (two semesters or three quarters).

The penalty for not fulfilling the NLI agreement: A student-athlete has to serve one year in residence (full-time, two semesters or three quarters) at the next NLI member institution and lose one season of competition in all sports.

An important provision of the NLI program is a recruiting prohibition applied after a prospective student-athlete signs the NLI. This prohibition requires member institutions to cease recruitment of a prospective student-athlete once an NLI is signed with another institution.