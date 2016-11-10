Laker girls set to open season this weekend

“The biggest thing is we have to score goals and that’s something we worked on all week,” Laker head coach Gretchen Norby said. “It’s not a lack of skill there, we just haven’t figured out how to get the shot off quickly and crash the net for rebounds. We’re going to continue to work on that.”

The Lakers will see a new leader at the top of the scoresheet this year after last season’s leading scorer Hailey Sonstegard graduated. The next four top scorers in Karrigan Hallisey (12-6-18), Hannah Rhodes (6-8-14), Abagail King (4-9-13) and Jamie Bollig (7-6-13) all return.

Hallisey, Bollig, and Rhodes will make up the Lakers’ top line. Bollig moves up from defense and will definitely benefit her linemates with her speed.

“She’ll create some offense up there and works well with Hannah,” Norby said. “Watching the three together this week, they have some good chemistry.”

“We just want to get better every game and see what we can do,” said Rhodes.

Perham’s Madyson Melgard and DL junior Anna Payne will play on opposing wings to King at center on the second line. Melgard is one of two Perham players on the squad; the other is Leah Honer, a junior varsity goaltender.

The Lakers finished 9-18 last year picking up a 6-3 home victory in the opening round of the Section 8A playoffs before being eliminated 10-1 by eventual section champions Warroad.

“We’re certainly going to have to battle to be .500; we’re in a tough section,” said Norby. “I would expect us to be right in the middle of the pack there.”

Sophomore Kyndra McDougall gets the starting nod in goal.

“She’s looked really confident these last two weeks,” said Norby. “She thrives under the pressure and wants that challenge.”

McDougall will be backed up by senior Shannara Wheeler, who will be counted on for key starts this season.

“Wheeler, she’s in there and played some nice games for us, as well,” Norby said. “I’m glad that I have to make a tough decision on which goaltender will start.”

Emily Schiltz and Annie Campbell will make up the top defensive pair with Payton Carlblom and Lily Burnside first off the bench.

Burnside has predominantly played forward but steps back to the blue line early this season.

“She’s a strong skater and I think she’ll be just fine with Payton,” said Norby.

“We also have a lot of new faces,” said Schiltz.

“Getting our chemistry back will take some time,” Rhodes said.

The Lakers have a strong team bond and know it takes more work than flash to tally in the win column.

“We are always going to work hard and hopefully be the first one to the puck and win the little battles,” Schiltz said.

“We have to work hard, every period, every shift,” said Bollig.

The Lakers will open the season without sophomore defenseman Sydney Brininger who is out with an ankle injury.

Fergus Falls won last year’s opener in DL 8-3 and swept the season series with the Lakers winning 5-1 at home in early January. The Otters returned the favor from 2014 when the Lakers won both games.

Fergus Falls will be led by Lydia Mann, Abby Hobbs and Sheri Johnson under third-year head coach Tim Lill.

DL will be road warriors to begin the season with five of the first seven games away from Kent Freeman Arena. The home opener will be Thursday, Nov. 17 against Crookston.

Participation numbers are good for the program after a bit of juggling to get specific teams situated in the preseason.

The youth hockey association board voted last week to absorb the U15 program into the high school program creating a junior varsity squad. The U15s were not seeing enough games and a junior varsity schedule will resolve that issue and get JV players a better look at competition and more of it.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Norby.

Some Lake Park players were on the U15 team and negotiations are underway to figure out how they can participate on the JV team.

“We’ll figure out; it might just take a little bit,” said Norby.