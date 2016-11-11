Lakers favorites at Section 8A swimming

“On paper, we’re a pretty good-sized underdogs coming into this one,” Bemidji head coach Woody Leindecker said. “Detroit Lakes is a young, very talented team. They’re probably going to win a lot of races and they have four or five very talented swimmers who are the top in Class A.”

Laker swimmers and divers enter the meet holding nearly all of the top seeds.

DL has the top time in both the 200-medley and 200-freestyle relays, while Crookston comes in with the top 400-free relay time.

Individually, Syd Gulon and Jennifer Tracy are seeded first in two races each: Gulon in the 200-free and 500-free; Tracy in the 200-IM and 100-butterfly.

Laker divers hold four of the top six seeds led by Lexi Yliniemi (445.90) and Emma Disse (443.20) in the top two spots. Thia Olds (406.10) is seeded fourth and Jackson Hegg is sixth (374.30). Last year, the DL foursome swept section diving and made state appearances.

Ella Henderson’s 25.47 is tops in the 50-free and she is seeded second in the 100-free.

Josie Retz is the two-seed behind only Crookston’s Katie McGregor in the 100-backstroke. Clara Livermore is the fourth seed in the 100-breaststroke.

Swimming gets underway at 5 p.m. Friday with the preliminary rounds at the Bemidji high school pool. On Saturday, the diving prelims and semifinals will begin at 11 a.m. with swimming and diving finals to start at 2 p.m.

(Jack Hittinger of the Bemidji Pioneer and Forum News Service contributed to this story)