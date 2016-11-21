Disse, Gulon and Tracy place at state

Diver Emma Disse is making a habit of standing on podiums to finish seasons. The Laker junior will get no rest heading straight into gymnastics. Disse is the defending Class A floor exercise champion and will again be a leader for a deep and experienced state champion squad.

Disse completed the preliminary diving round in eighth place and just kept moving up from there.

Breck sophomore Saylor Hawkins held the lead through all three rounds of competition, with Sartell senior Claire Boschee and Chisago Lakes senior Payton Nelson holding on to second and third place, respectively, in their last year of competition.

After moving up to seventh in the three-dive semifinals, Disse trailed Faribault senior Taryn Longshore, who trailed Nelson by only four points for third place; Section 8 competitor Camryn Appert, a Fergus Falls’ junior, in fifth place leading Disse by eight points and Visitation junior Kapani Kirkland in sixth place with 252.25 points. Disse held seventh with 245.50.

Longshore fell to seventh place in the finals; Kirkland dropped to 10th. Appert held her spot in fifth scoring 97.45 in the finals. Disse made her move in crunch time scoring 115.25 to leap to fourth place and will head into her senior season as the second ranked diver with Boschee and Nelson departing to graduation. The defending champ Hawkins and the two section counterparts Disse and Appert will be the top three returning divers.

DL sophomore Syd Gulon missed qualifying in two events by 0.72 seconds swimming an 18th place time of 2:00.91 in the 200-freestyle. Hill-Murray’s Catherine Nolde captured the final consolation finals spot in 16th with 2:00.19.

Gulon, the 500-freestyle school record holder, has excelled in the distance race since joining the team. In the offseason, she also swims open water competitions and is at the top of Section 8 in any race she enters.

In a mid-season interview when asked about she was shooting for to swim at state Gulon stated she had full faith in what Head Coach Carol McCarthy advised.

“Whatever she thinks I can make it to the second day of state, I will do,” Gulon said emphatically in October.

The 500-freestyle was in the mix since Gulon swam a state qualifying time mid-season and placed top five in both the 500 and 200-free at State True Team.

As a kid, Gulon was a natural who just went to swimming lessons at the behest of her mother and came out a competitive swimmer who is now destined for a collegiate career. She began her exploratory search this fall for schools with matching programs at the next level of swimming and diving to go with her educational choice to pursue behavioral sciences.

Saturday, she pushed into the 500 finals swimming 5:13.44 to finish seventh and moved up a spot on championship Saturday swimming 5:16.29 to reach the podium in sixth place.

Jennifer Tracy grabbed the spotlight in swimming last year making a big contribution in her seventh-grade year. This season, she joined Gulon on the 17th place 200-Medley relay team with Josie Retz and Ella Henderson, and matched Gulon’s efforts qualifying for two individual races at state also.

Much like her sophomore teammate, she was a near finalist in the consolation round of the 200-Individual Medley placing 18th in a time of 2:15.42 to finish less than one second behind the final qualifying time held by Northfield senior Carrin Baker (2:14.70).

Tracy was one of three eighth-graders and the top finisher of that trio in the 100-butterfly swimming to an 11th place B-final qualifying time of 59.23 and held her spot in the consolation finals bettering her time to 59.15. She had the second best final leg in the race swimming 31.29, bested only by Breck School sophomore Maisie Dodge with 30.99. Dodge won the race to claim ninth place in 58.67 with Orono senior Alison Tallen (59.00) in 10th place between Dodge and Tracy.

All three Lakers are coming off state seasons in 2015. Disse was 14th last season in diving; she made a jump of 10 places. Gulon was 17th in the 500-free pushing up 11 places this season. She matched her 18th from last season in the 200. Tracy was 17th in the butterfly moving up six spots this season and made her state IM debut this year.

The combined finishes equated to 34 team points giving the Lakers a 21st place finish in a field of 41 teams - the best finish by a Section 8A team. Fergus Falls scored 24 points to finish 24th; Grand Rapids scored 4.5 for 33rd place; Park Rapids had three points for 38th place and Bemidji scored two to finish 39th.

As a team, Detroit Lakes was the 2016 Section 8A runner-up and placed 11th at the Class A State True Team championship.

Minnesota Class A state swimming and diving championships

Team rankings

Visitation 261, Breck School 211, Hutchinson 192, Hill-Murray 141, Sartell-St. Stephen 134, Faribault 129.5, Blake School 127, Orono 111.5, Delano 95, Monticello 93, Foley 92, St. Louis Park 77, Melrose Area 67, Northfield 66, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 56, Richfield 52, Mankato West 49, Sauk Centre 46, Hibbing 45, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 38, Detroit Lakes 34, Big Lake 31, Dassel-Cokato 26, Little Falls 24, Chisago Lakes Area 22, Fergus Falls 14, Sauk Rapids-Rice 13, Rocori 12, Waconia 12, Mahtomedi 11, Austin 9, Albert Lea 5, Grand Rapids 4.5, Willmar 4.5, Marshall 4, Alexandria 4, Red Wing 4, Park Rapids Area 3, Becker 2, Bemidji 2, Ogilvie 1.

Diving Finals

1, Saylor Hawkins, Breck School, 433.75. 2, Claire Boschee, Sartell -

St Stephen, 408.45. 3, Payton Nelson, Chisago Lakes Area, 363.25. 4, Emma

Disse, Detroit Lakes, 360.75. 5, Camryn Appert, Fergus Falls, 354.90. 6,

Sophia Steinberg, Faribault, 351.35. 7, Taryn Longshore, Faribault, 339.40. 8,

Annikki Neubeck, Mahtomedi, 336.35. 9, Madelyn Mullenbach, Austin, 331.75. 10,

Kapani Kirkland, Visitation, 321.35. 11, Olivia Motter, Rocori, 315.55. 12,

Amanda Hernesman, Grand Rapids, 305.70. 12, Erica Schramm, Willmar, 305.70.

14, Tina Stone, Foley, 301.00. 15, Emi Quill, Becker, 300.50. 16, Maggie

Oliverius, Monticello, 286.40.

500 Yard Freestyle

(A - Final) 1, Maria Mattaini, Visitation, 5:01.32. 2, Hailey Farrell,

Hutchinson, 5:06.26. 3, Jordyn Wentzel, Delano, 5:07.09. 4, Morgan Frank,

Delano, 5:11.09. 5, Kali Sayovitz, Sauk Centre, 5:12.54. 6, Sydney Gulon,

Detroit Lakes, 5:16.29. 7, Abby Larson, Faribault, 5:16.87. 8, Stefanie

Rasmussen, Melrose Area, 5:17.65. (B - Final) 9, Allyssa Phelps, Breck School,

5:09.04. 10, Mary Burke, Visitation, 5:18.89. 11, Clara Dobratz, Hutchinson,

5:20.02. 12, Elizabeth Orton, St Louis Park, 5:21.20. 13, Kylie Strobl,

Delano, 5:21.50. 14, Kristin Martens, Sartell - St Stephen, 5:21.51. 15,

Madison Semler, Benilde-St Margaret's, 5:21.70. 16, Catherine Nolde,

Hill-Murray School, 5:24.92.

Girls 100 Yard Butterfly

(A - Final) 1, Madison Potter, Blake School (The), 55.40 AAA. 2, Lorelei

Gaertner, Visitation, 56.76. 3, Madison Berg, Hill-Murray School, 56.90. 4,

Gabbie Werner, Big Lake, 57.20. 5, Bella Pittinger, Breck School, 58.39. 6,

Grace Farnsworth, Monticello, 58.64. 7, Maggie Broyles, Breck School, 59.05.

8, Anna Egli, Mankato West, 59.33. (B - Final) 9, Maisie Dodge, Breck School,

58.67. 10, Alison Tallen, Orono, 59.00. 11, Jennifer Tracy, Detroit Lakes,

59.15. 12, Hayley LaZarre, Dassel-Cokato, 59.55. 13, Meaghan Sexton,

Visitation, 59.59. 14, Angelina Hartley, Blake School (The), 59.68. 15, Carrin

Baker, Northfield, 59.78. 16, Ellie Thompson, Orono, 1:00.23.