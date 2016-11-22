Class A Hockey rankings
BOYS CLASS A (first-place votes) – PRESEASON
1. Hermantown (10) 0-0-0
2. Breck 0-0-0
3. St. Paul Academy 0-0-0
4. Delano/Rockford 0-0-0
5. St. Cloud Cathedral 0-0-0
6. Mahtomedi 0-0-0
7. Greenway 0-0-0
8. Orono 0-0-0
9. East Grand Forks 0-0-0
10. Alexandria 0-0-0
11. Warroad 0-0-0
12. Northfield 0-0-0
13. Mankato West 0-0-0
14. Blake 0-0-0
15. Totino-Grace 0-0-0
16. Minnehaha Acdmy 0-0-0
17. Hibbing/Chisholm 0-0-0
18. Thief River Falls 0-0-0
19. Sartell-St. Stephen 0-0-0
20. Virginia/Mt. Iron-Buhl 0-0-0
Receiving votes: Luverne, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, Minneapolis, Little Falls, Princeton, New Prague, North Shore, Rochester Lourdes, St. Paul Johnson, Hutchinson, Proctor
High School Girls A -(First place votes) Preseason
1. BLAKE (9) 2-0-1 1
2. Breck 1-1-0 3
3. St. Paul United 2-0-1 2
4. Warroad 1-0-0 4
5. Northfield 1-0-1 10
6. Thief River Falls 0-0-0 6
7. Alexandria 0-0-0 8
8. New Prague 1-1-0 9
9. Proctor/Hermantown 0-1-0 5
10. Mound Westonka 1-1-0 7
11. HIbbing Chisholm 1-0-0 12
12. Orono 1-1-0 13
13. Red Wing 0-1-0 11
14. Owatonna 0-0-0 14
15. South St. Paul 1-0-0 15
16. Princeton 1-1-0 16
17. New Ulm 1-1-0 17
18. Moose Lake Area 1-0-0 18
19. East Grand Forks 1-0-0 19
20. Delano/Rockford 2-0-0 NR
Receiving votes: Hutchinson
State rankings provided by Let’s Play Hockey