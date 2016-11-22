Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Class A Hockey rankings

    By Staff report Today at 11:00 a.m.

    BOYS CLASS A (first-place votes) – PRESEASON

    1. Hermantown (10) 0-0-0

    2. Breck 0-0-0

    3. St. Paul Academy 0-0-0

    4. Delano/Rockford 0-0-0

    5. St. Cloud Cathedral 0-0-0

    6. Mahtomedi 0-0-0

    7. Greenway 0-0-0

    8. Orono 0-0-0

    9. East Grand Forks 0-0-0

    10. Alexandria 0-0-0

    11. Warroad 0-0-0

    12. Northfield 0-0-0

    13. Mankato West 0-0-0

    14. Blake 0-0-0

    15. Totino-Grace 0-0-0

    16. Minnehaha Acdmy 0-0-0

    17. Hibbing/Chisholm 0-0-0

    18. Thief River Falls 0-0-0

    19. Sartell-St. Stephen 0-0-0

    20. Virginia/Mt. Iron-Buhl 0-0-0

    Receiving votes: Luverne, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, Minneapolis, Little Falls, Princeton, New Prague, North Shore, Rochester Lourdes, St. Paul Johnson, Hutchinson, Proctor

    High School Girls A -(First place votes) Preseason

    1. BLAKE (9) 2-0-1 1

    2. Breck 1-1-0 3

    3. St. Paul United 2-0-1 2

    4. Warroad 1-0-0 4

    5. Northfield 1-0-1 10

    6. Thief River Falls 0-0-0 6

    7. Alexandria 0-0-0 8

    8. New Prague 1-1-0 9

    9. Proctor/Hermantown 0-1-0 5

    10. Mound Westonka 1-1-0 7

    11. HIbbing Chisholm 1-0-0 12

    12. Orono 1-1-0 13

    13. Red Wing 0-1-0 11

    14. Owatonna 0-0-0 14

    15. South St. Paul 1-0-0 15

    16. Princeton 1-1-0 16

    17. New Ulm 1-1-0 17

    18. Moose Lake Area 1-0-0 18

    19. East Grand Forks 1-0-0 19

    20. Delano/Rockford 2-0-0 NR

    Receiving votes: Hutchinson

    State rankings provided by Let’s Play Hockey

    Explore related topics:sportsLakershockeyrankings
    Advertisement
    randomness