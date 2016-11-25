Unified Lakers looking to take next step

Thief River Falls blanked DL in the section semis 4-0 on the way to a third place finish at the state tournament.

Like any team, graduation took its toll in scoring where the Lakers will need to make up for more than 130 points missing on the stat sheet from an offense spearheaded by leading scorer and current Austin Bruins (NAHL) forward Jon Richards.

This year’s team will attack the ice wanting to maintain more puck possession in the offensive end as the major priority.

“We definitely need to be playing in the other team’s end more,” said Laker head coach Todd Dwyer. “Jon was good for a point or two a night on a rush by himself, where we have to do it more as a team and create more chances together.”

This year’s squad has a unified front and are a cohesive group which has made the opening fortnight of practice successful prep for the season and home opener Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. versus rivals Fergus Falls.

“It’s a real tight group; they like each other and they’re not worried about stats,” Dwyer said. “They support each other’s success and that’s awesome to see,” Dwyer said. “It’s been a real fun start and I’m excited to get going.”

Senior Jack DeConcini, one of six players from the co-op with Perham, will wear the captain’s C this year with junior Ryan Paskey at assistant captain.

DeConcini will head up the top defensive pairing with Adam Gotchie his likely counterpart, along with either Jace Kovash or Cam Gilbertson.

“They’re great players and I think they’ll step up to the plate,” said Dwyer.

Paskey joins Collin Ginnaty and Ben Unruh on the top skating line for the Lakers and are expected to find success in the opponent’s net, according to Dwyer.

“They’ve got some speed, they’ve got some smarts and a guy who can really shoot the puck in Ginnaty,” Dwyer said. “Last year, he had a lot of up and downs, we’re hoping this year he’ll be a little more consistent.”

The job in net is between goalies with contrasting styles in Ben Boomgarden and Tristan Wimmer. As of Wednesday of game week, Dwyer had not named a starter.

“They both do other things really well,” he said.

It may take a few games to see who has the hot hand before a full-time starter is named or duels in practice and games might set up a working duo between the pipes. The two have a handful of varsity games in experience with Wimmer seeing time late last season after recovering from an injury during football and the job in net is likely open until filled for a reason.

Austin Fritz saw nearly all the time in net last year with a 2.43 goals against average and .910 with three shutouts.

New faces in net is thematic for many teams in the section as seven of the 11 teams in Section 8A have lost their starting goalie to graduation, according to Frank Fee’s KROX radio Section 8 season preview.

Warroad suffered a big blow in net. Senior Noah Harren has been battling an injury for over a year and surgery is going to wipe out his final season for the Warriors.

The remainder of the 2017 Laker squad is junior heavy and those players and incoming sophomores are going to be counted on as much as the core senior group.

“The junior class and sophomores played such a large amount of ice time - they have so much experience coming in with more energy,” said Dwyer. “We’re really relying on them; it’s a big class and we don’t have very many seniors. They are our core group.”

The main goal remains the same and it is to take the next step in the postseason.

“Our goal is going to state; it always is,” Dwyer said. “We’ve got to get by that semifinal game, that’s a hard game to get past. Section 8 is a hard tournament. We think we can do it; we just have to keep building year after year to get the confidence and get that win.”

East Grand Forks garnered seven of 10 first place votes in the KROX Section 8A preseason poll with Warroad and Thief River in second and third place. The Lakers are back where they finished last season in the four spot.

Section 8A Coaches Poll - courtesy KROX Radio, Crookston

Poll - (First Place Votes) - Total Points

1. East Grand Forks (7) 88

2. Warroad (1) 80

3. Thief River Falls (2) 75

4. Detroit Lakes 65

5. Crookston 58

6. Northern Lakes 54

7. Park Rapids 45

8. Lake of the Woods 29

T9. Kittson County Central 23

t9. Red Lake Falls 23

11. Bagley-Fosston 10

