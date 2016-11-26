Otters score six to spoil Laker home opener

Otter defenseman Brad Moxness scored early in the first period as Fergus Falls caught DL in a change for the only goal of the opening 17 minutes.

The Laker forecheck was solid forcing the Otters to work to get out of their zone, but Otter skaters were patient with the puck and refrained from turning the puck over in a close period.

The Lakers outshot the Otters 6-5 in the opening frame.

DL started the second period with 51 seconds of power play time but did not get the puck near Otter goalie Drew Luhning.

Less than two minutes into the period the Otters moved the puck from Moxness to Adam Swanson to Mason Hoffman, who beat Tristan Wimmer for a 2-0 lead

Jared Kuehl beat Wimmer to the glove on an assist from Peter Johnson. Nearing the midway point of the game it was all Otters 3-0.

Ben Unruh led a Laker comeback scoring quick back-to-back goals. His first came by way of Adam Gotchie and Collin Ginnaty. Unruh battled behind the net with an Otter defender to get his second goal. Out of the scrum, the puck ricocheted off the skates of the referee below the goal line and a friendly bounce put Unruh all alone in front and he buried the puck behind Luhning to cut the lead to 3-2 and get the crowd into the game at 10-minutes, 29-seconds of the second period.

Riley Sheridan scored the fifth goal of the period picking up the puck at center ice and breaking in alone to beat Wimmer stick side at 12:08 to give the Otters a two-goal cushion.

Fergus Falls outshot the Lakers 14-4 in the second period.

Sam Kaliher floated a wrister from the right point as the Otters gained the zone to start the period. His shot at 18 seconds of the third period found the top left corner and chased Wimmer from the game.

Fergus Falls held a 5-2 lead the remainder of the period controlling play and buzzing in the Laker end.

Ben Boomgarden finished the third period making a couple nice saves and nearly got out of the game without a goal allowed until the waning seconds when Declan Young added insult to injury with 3.6 ticks left on the clock for the 6-2 final.

Moxness, Kuehl, Sheridan and Hoffman all had multi-point games with a goal and an assist each.

The Otter stayed out of the box other than a charging minor to Logan Wentworth at the end of the first period. Jack DeConcini, Trey Seebold and Cam Gilbertson were sent off for DL, one in each period. Neither team scored on the power play.

Luhning turned away 19 of 21 DL shots to earn the victory. Fergus Falls put 37 shots on the Laker net.

The Otters spoiled last season’s home opener 2-1, but the Lakers won in Fergus Falls 3-0 a month later.

Detroit Lakes (0-1) travels to Grafton, N.D. Friday, Dec. 2 for a 6 p.m. faceoff and first game on the road. The Lakers next home game is Tuesday, Dec. 6 versus Northern Lakes at 7:15 p.m.

FF 1 3 2 — 6

DL 0 2 0 — 2

1st Period -- Scoring:

FF - Moxness Goal (even strength) (Kuehl, Hoffman) 15:33.

Penalties: Deconcini, DL (Holding, Minor, 2 min) 9:22; Wentworth, FF (Charging, Minor, 2 min) 15:51. G



2nd Period -- Scoring:

FF - Hoffman Goal (even strength) (Moxness, Swenson) 1:51;

FF - Kuehl Goal (even strength) (Johnson) 5:51;

DL - Unruh Goal (even strength) (Gotchie, Ginnaty) 8:24;

DL - Unruh Goal (even strength) 10:29;

FF - Sheridan Goal (even strength) 12:07.

Penalties: Seebold, DL (Cross-Checking, Minor, 2 min) 1:51.



3rd Period -- Scoring:

FF - Kaliher Goal (even strength) (Sheridan) 0:18;

FF - Young Goal (even strength) (Longtin) 13:54.

Penalties: Gilbertson, DL (Holding, Minor, 2 min) 4:31.