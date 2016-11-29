Laker girls pick up the pace under Keeler-Johnson

Keeler-Johnson is a South Dakota native from Hartford. She played Division I basketball at South Dakota State University before transferring to the University of Sioux Falls, a Division II program in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. She coached four years at Minnesota State University Moorhead in the NSIC under head coach Karla Nelson before taking the head coaching job in Detroit Lakes.

Keeler-Johnson was a finalist for the Moorhead boys basketball head job. The Spuds made public who was interviewing, which led to the Detroit Lakes administration reaching out to her to lead the girl’s program here after former Laker Tyler Bormann was hired by the Spuds.

“I was kind of on the fence about staying in college coaching or going to the high school side of it,” said Keeler-Johnson.

One big reason of accepting the commute from Moorhead and a position at the high school level was an intention to build up fundamentals at the high school level.

“At the college level, as the years went on, I saw the fundamentals going down - as far as what a flare screen is and all the little things like that were leaving the game,” she said. “I wanted to get into the high school game to hammer in those fundamentals and make basketball fun again.”

Providing a fun atmosphere for her players to practice and play in is part of a directive to make the girls’ game in DL more fun to watch for fans also.

“I think that girls basketball doesn’t get the fanbase that boys do because it’s not as fun to watch and I get that,” she said. “I like to play at a faster pace and get the game moving. That’s my goal and that’s why I want to be at the high school level.”

The 2017 Lakers have a varied and talented group and should be able to distribute scoring rather than having to rely on one or two players to handle the offensive load, as has been the case in recent seasons.

“We have a very talented group that works hard - the energy is there,” she said. “It’s fun group to be around.”

This year’s Lakers have nice size on the front line with sophomore Bre Price in the middle, senior Mikayla Markuson at the post and Abby Schramel playing a versatile role down low and shooting from the field.

Price was strong in the paint last season in a limited role as a freshman. Schramel scored 182 points and had 110 rebounds. She was third on the team behind Lauren Tschider (39.7) and Halle Jordan (38.0) in three-point shooting percentage at 34.1 percent.

Markuson is the leading returning scorer (217 points) with Grace Swenson (426) graduating and playing at MSUM.

Part of Keeler-Johnson’s familiarity with the Laker program started last season when she recruited Swenson to the Dragons’ program.

The Lakers will have a sisterly duo in the backcourt with senior Naomi Larson running the point and sophomore Emily Larson at the two-spot.

Emily led the DL defense with 38 steals and both sisters have speed to aid in getting the ball up the floor and into motion in Keeler-Johnson’s new offense while applying pressure defensively.

First off the bench will be Macy Kirchner and Tschider in the backcourt and another six-footer Kendra Kvebak down low.

“She has a nose for the ball,” said Keeler-Johnson. “She is one of our senior leaders. She might not say a whole lot, but her work ethic is there.”

Kirchner has returned to the program after a couple years away and is expected to use her athleticism and quick thinking to aid defensively with Tschider’s speed.

DL has four captains in seniors Schramel, Markuson, Kvebak and Naomi Larson.

The Lakers are the defending Mid-State champions after winning seven of eight conference games last year and finished the season 18-9 overall. The Lakers have been eliminated in the Section 8AAA semifinals two straight seasons by Jeff Loe’s Thief River Falls Prowlers.

Thief River Falls returns most of last year’s team that finished fifth in the state after losing to eventual champions Holy Angels in the semifinals.

“We set goals and one of ours is to get to the state tournament and that means getting through Thief River,” Keeler-Johnson said. “I think everyone knows it.”

The Prowlers swept all three games against the Lakers last year.

Wendy Kohler’s Alexandria Cardinals will be on the path of revenge against the Prowlers as well after losing the section final by two points in overtime last season and by one point in 2015. The Cardinals have a senior-heavy lineup with 11 upperclassmen that will play fast and apply a lot of pressure defensively.

That is the same perspective Keeler-Johnson has of her defensive expectations. The Lakers will play a lot of match-up, man-to-man defense, in hopes of making opposing offenses uncomfortable with the ball.

“Overall, I’m much more of a fast-paced coach,” she said. “Get the ball out; if we don’t have anything in transition we’ll set up offensively, but we’re not going to run a lot of set plays, at least to start, because everything is new. Our high-low offense is coming and it looks really good. Defense and rebounding are huge to me.”

It may take a few games for the Laker offense to hit full stride as players adapt to the new read and react offense.

“It’s going to be huge if our guards can step up,” Keeler-Johnson said.

As a former guard, Keeler-Johnson sees the potential impact consistent guard play can have as a benefit to the Lakers’ front line, even if it does take some time to be effective.

“We're definitely going to muddle through it at the beginning; I guarantee that,” she said. “You want to hit your stride at the end of the year. That’s what we’re looking for. It’s when you hit your stride.”

DL will deploy their new tactics live for the first time in the home opener against the Flyers. Little Falls was 18-10 last year and picked up a 66-53 home victory over the Lakers in mid-February.

“We didn’t scrimmage this year in the beginning of the season because everything is going to be new,” Keeler-Johnson said. “We hammered out all the little things and it will be fun to see a new opponent, where we’re at, and what we need to work on.”

Keeler-Johnson will be assisted by coaches Rachel Shane, Chelsey VanRaiden and Heather Strese, a former MSUM post player. Strese was brought on by Keeler-Johnson to specifically work with the Laker frontcourt players as a coaching combination with her speciality in the backcourt.

The Lakers and Flyers tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Ralph Anderson Gymnasium.

“I would like the whole community behind us and to get the fanbase there and get everyone excited about girls basketball,” Keeler-Johnson said.