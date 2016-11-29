Laker girls open season in blowout fashion

“I really didn’t know what to expect,” Bre Price said. “I was just hoping for the best. Obviously, you don’t want to go in with a negative mindset, so I was having a positive mindset thinking hey, we can do this. It’s a new season.”

Price led the Lakers with 14 points in a game that 10 Lakers got on the scoresheet.

“Defensively, we turned it up on this end of the floor,” DL head coach Vaness Keeler-Johnson said. “That’s what we wanted. We wanted to create stuff on the defensive end that will help us on the offensive end.”

The Lakers hawked the ball when in the hands of the Flyers forcing tie-ups often and cashing in on the offensive end.

“I was pleasantly surprised about that,” Keeler-Johnson said. “We harped on it in practice. They worked their tails off.”

Little Falls had the better start of the two teams breaking out to a 9-4 lead early. The Lakers answered with a 8-0 run to take the lead for good at the midway point of the first half. Leading 12-10, Detroit Lakes kicked into gear and finished the half on a 22-6 run to lead convincingly at the break 34-16. Price, the six-foot, two-inch, sophomore center had eight of her 14 points in the opening 18 minutes.

“We’re just running and being aggressive, passing the ball and not being selfish,” she said.

Abby Schramel drained a three-point basket to start the second half and the Laker defense held the Flyers off the scoreboard for nearly the first four minutes.

Price scored back-to-back buckets to push the lead to 30 points at 50-20 and the DL reserves finished off the game.

Schramel was the second Laker scoring in double figures with 13 points. Emily Larson and Lauren Tschider each added nine points. The Lakers were 10-14 (71 percent) from the free throw line.

“We had energy,” Keeler-Johnson said. “I love when our bench gets excited. It’s fun to see the energy of this group and how close they are. It’s just a fun group to be around.”

Fun has been part of the preseason and that has transferred team-wide under the Lakers first-year head coach.

“It’s really fun; I look forward to practice,” said Price. “You’re working hard, but it’s fun too.”

Little Falls defeated DL by 13 points last season, but this year’s club made that game a distant memory and look to improve to 2-0 at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (1-0) Friday, Dec. 2. The Rebels won on the road 75-59 over Ada-Borup and will face Frazee at home the night prior to the match-up with DL (1-0). Class AA D-G-F is coming off a 28-2 season where the Rebels finished as the Section 8AA runners-up to Roseau. D-G-F defeated the Lakers 63-57 last year in DL.

“We can always get better,” Keeler-Johnson said. “Defensively, teams are going to start back-dooring us because we pressure so hard. Help side has to be better. Offensively, we can move the ball quicker. That was the best we’ve run the offense since the preseason, so I was happy about that.”

Little Falls junior center Sophia Sowada led the Flyers with 12 points.

Other Section 8AAA teams were in action besides DL and Little Falls Tuesday night. In the only other intra-section game, Thief River Falls came back in the second half to win at Bemidji 49-42. Alexandria won in Big Lake 53-42; Sartell-St. Stephen defeated Monticello 63-53 at home and Fergus Falls fell 50-41 at Albany.

LF 16 14 — 30

DL 34 28 — 62

Scoring:

LF - Sowada 12, Steinmetz 5, Bassett 4, Motschke 4, Mammenga 3, Kirk 2, Tembreull 1

DL - Price 14, Schramel 13, E. Larson 9, Tschider 9, Markuson 5, N. Larson 4, Clem 2, Kirchner 2, Kvebak 2, Manning 2.