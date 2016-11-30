Search
    Panthers send Lakers to defeat in overtime

    By Robert Williams Today at 10:59 a.m.
    Alexa Kennedy, left, celebrates her overtime game-winner with Taylor Sagen (22) and Serena Aletto (21) Tuesday night at Kent Freeman Arena. Robert Williams/Tribune

    Park Rapids Area erased an early one-goal deficit to defeat Detroit Lakes in overtime 2-1 in the Lakers’ Mid-State Conference girls hockey opener at Kent Freeman Arena Tuesday night.

    Hannah Rhodes scored the Lakers only goal and it stood up as the lone tally of the first period.

    After tying the game, the teams skated to a stalemate at the end of regulation.

    HANNAH RHODES

    Both clubs had prime opportunities in overtime but Panther sophomore Alexa Kennedy found the back of the net late in the extra session to send the Lakers to a fourth consecutive defeat.

    Scoring has been difficult for DL in the early going. The Lakers are averaging less than one goal per game (0.9) and allowing a conference-high 5.1 goals per game.

    DL has been outscored by the opposition 36-6 in seven games resulting in a 1-6 record and the going will not get any easier with four road games in seven days at Alexandria (1-1) Dec. 1, Sartell-Sauk Rapids (2-1-1) Dec. 3, Bemidji (0-7) Dec. 6, and Prairie Centre (1-2) Dec. 8, before returning home Friday, Dec. 9 to face the defending section champions Thief River Falls (7-0) on Friday, Dec. 9.

    Robert Williams

    Robert is the Sports Editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
