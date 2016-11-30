Panthers send Lakers to defeat in overtime

Hannah Rhodes scored the Lakers only goal and it stood up as the lone tally of the first period.

After tying the game, the teams skated to a stalemate at the end of regulation.

Both clubs had prime opportunities in overtime but Panther sophomore Alexa Kennedy found the back of the net late in the extra session to send the Lakers to a fourth consecutive defeat.

Scoring has been difficult for DL in the early going. The Lakers are averaging less than one goal per game (0.9) and allowing a conference-high 5.1 goals per game.

DL has been outscored by the opposition 36-6 in seven games resulting in a 1-6 record and the going will not get any easier with four road games in seven days at Alexandria (1-1) Dec. 1, Sartell-Sauk Rapids (2-1-1) Dec. 3, Bemidji (0-7) Dec. 6, and Prairie Centre (1-2) Dec. 8, before returning home Friday, Dec. 9 to face the defending section champions Thief River Falls (7-0) on Friday, Dec. 9.