Two-time defending champs heavy favorites in Class A

The Lakers have 27 gymnasts on the roster and have plenty of talent to run two varsity teams and have scheduled meets on the same day to allow all the competitors to get some consistent varsity experience.

“We got a couple opportunities to do that now, so we’ll get those kids a lot of varsity experience, which will be necessary in the year coming up,” head coach Steve Zamzo said.

With a loaded and experienced lineup, the goal for this team is easier said than done, but the Lakers will head into the season the top-ranked team in the state and are likely to finish that way.

“That’s the ultimate goal and we are returning everyone who was there; that helps a lot,” Zamzo said.

Key additions to the team are Emily Smith, a high-level sophomore from the USAG Flyers team and sophomore Anneka Lindstrom, a transfer student from the metro, who specialized in trampoline.

“She’ll be a nice addition, she’s tall and has great body awareness,” Zamzo said. “She’ll be good on vault and we’re working on getting her a floor routine.”

Junior Alexis Ostlie is back from a foot injury last year and Katrina Okeson battled an Achilles tendon issue last year and begins this season healthy.

Senior Molly Lyngaas, the 2015 state all-around champion, will return this year to compete on bars after missing all of last season due to injury. Due to the extent of the injury to her foot, competing in any of the other three events is unlikely, but she cannot be counted out as the season wears on. Lyngaas bounced back from an injury late in the season in 2015 and went on to capture the state championship as a sophomore.

Senior Leah Chavez will be out a few weeks after having an ankle scoped. Her expected return is near Christmas.

Fresh off a top four finish in state diving, junior Emma Disse returns as the reigning floor exercise state champion and leads a group that holds the state record on floor, including fellow state diver Lexi Yliniemi, who was a top 20 finisher on floor at state - a result that was lowered after she injured an ankle during day two of the tournament. Sophomore Peyton Jernberg placed seventh on floor in the individual tournament.

Sophomore Cora Okeson had a huge performance to finish as the state all-around silver medalist nearly making it two seasons in a row for DL gymnasts. She finished behind only Maddie Mullenbach of Austin, a senior this year. Okeson's top mark was a runner-up beam performance.

Senior Mathia Olds and freshman Jackson Hegg both had top 10 performances on uneven parallel bars.

The Lakers hit their target score of 150 to win the team championship scoring 150.225 to 147.025 from runner-up Melrose. DL outscored all seven teams on each of the four events after starting on the balance beam. DL and Melrose finished in the same order in 2015 with DL winning with 150.025. Melrose scored 149.200.

The Dutchmen were the last team to win the state title prior to the Lakers’ two straight championships. Melrose scored 149.575 to defeat New Prague (149.050) in 2014. DL scored 148.450 and finished third that year.

Head Coach Katie Masog’s Melrose team returns three seniors and one junior on a roster of 21 gymnasts which includes two of the top gymnasts in Class A in seniors Mady Brinkman (3rd all-around) and Kayla Austing (4th all-around).

Last season, DL just missed breaking the Class A state team scoring record of 150.400, set by Perham in 2005. DL finished 0.175 points off the mark.

Captains for this year’s squad are the four seniors: Johanna Jernberg, Olds, Chavez and Lyngaas.

DL opens the season this Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Jackie Mann Invitational in Perham. The meet is held at the Perham Middle School’s Prairie Wind Gymnasium and competition begins at 10 a.m.

“We’re taking off where we ended last year and the same group of girls will compete there,” said Zamzo.

Sophomore Justine Lawrence is the defending all-around champion at the Perham Invite and is coming off a run to the USAG Western Nationals after the high school season last spring where she placed 11th overall with a top finish on bars scoring 9.525 to reach the podium in fifth place.

The Lakers’ second varsity team also competes Saturday at Morris.