“I’m comfortable with the motion offense we’ve put in and how well these kids are paying attention and listening,” said Swenson. “It’ll be a slight adjustment because we’re doing things that are a little bit different than they’ve done in the past. To their credit, a lot of that stuff is really good. I learned a ton from Hogie (Mike Hoganson) and Robb Flint and we’re putting that stuff in, and of course, when you take over you’re going to put your own spin on things too.”

Flint resigned last season as the head boys coach due to health reasons. Hoganson also resigned as the head girls coach last year. Swenson previously taught at DLHS from 2001-2004 and was an assistant to Hoganson for 10 years from 2000-10.

Swenson inherits two starters from last year in seniors Isaac Cihak and Adam Daggett.

Cihak was a workhorse in the paint leading the team in rebounds and played a punishing style of ball in the paint and around the hoop.

“He’s a bull; my challenge to my team is he doesn’t lead us in rebounding,” Swenson said. “There are four to five guys bigger than him that should get more. I don’t know if they’re going to outwork him.”

Daggett was a streaky shooter in 2016 who could go on a tear from the three-point line and was solid around the perimeter. He also had games where the opposition found ways to shut him down. For this year’s club, Daggett is going to be an essential part of the offense and the Lakers will need consistent scoring from him.

“He is Mr. Fundamental; he does everything well,” said Swenson. “We want to look to get him rolling.”

Junior Tanner Doppler found his groove late in the season earning more playing time from Flint at the end of the year. He showed he could drive the paint and slash into opposing defenses and has rounded out his game since then.

“He’s a sneaky, sneaky good athlete,” Swenson said. “He slashed last year; he’ll score this year. His shot’s gotten better; he’s got good hops and filled out a little bit more. I like the way he’s looking right now. I think he’s going to sneak up on a lot of teams first time around. He could be a lockdown defender and is going to play a lot of roles for us. He handles the ball well enough to handle it on the perimeter and he’s tough enough to go down on the post and mix it up down there. He’ll be a wild card for us.”

Junior Jackson Haire and senior Nathan Johnson are likely candidates to fill out the starting quintet for the season opener, but the lineup is still up for grabs with a few days of practice before Park Rapids Area comes to town Tuesday, Dec. 6 for a Mid-State Conference season-opener.

The Lakers scrimmaged in the preseason against Burnsville and that helped get a sense of where the team was in learning the new system.

“We’re literally a different team five days later than we were then and that’s what you should be,” said Swenson. “We were still learning at that point, so it was good to get beat up a little bit and realize we’ve got some work to do. To their credit, we’ve had a really solid three days of practice here and they’ve gotten better in the last three than they did in the first five.”

Detroit Lakes begins the season with a couple contributors out for the first two months.

Six-foot, six-inch junior center Logan Pratt and junior forward Jake Kerzman will miss the beginning of the season due to injuries with expected returns in January. Depending on the effectiveness of their insertion into the lineup, the DL scheme on both ends of the floor could morph mid-season.

“Defensively, it will help us do some things because there will be more size there,” said Swenson. “Offensively, if they prove to me that they can score in the paint, we may have to adjust some things, but even in our secondary transition, first post down gets the chance to score. Every single offensive possession we start with has a chance to enter the ball in the post.”

The Lakers will likely face height mismatches as a whole, especially with Pratt out. He is DL’s tallest player. Swenson plans to counter by getting his players up the court quickly in transition.

“We’re going to get out and run and push and score in a hurry,” Swenson said. “We’ll have some transitional stuff that we’re going to push. We’re going to try to go with a secondary break. If it’s there, we’ll score quick. I want to make sure we push and get good, quick shots, not just quick shots. That’s important for us.”

Much of the preseason has been spent getting accustomed to more than half the starting lineup needing to be replaced and working a new strategy into place with an entirely new coaching staff.

“We have work to do and it’s a progression, especially year one,” said Swenson. “We’re learning and that progression is coming and it’s not going to happen December 10th. We want to be peaking and playing our best basketball in February and March.”

Swenson will be assisted by Laker coaching legend Flint Motschenbacher, Kris Smith and Tucker Bergmann.

The Lakers will work out the kinks in front of the home crowd with a schedule that features seven of the first eight games at home. DL will take on a pair of conference foes in Park Rapids and Pequot Lakes, an always tough Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton club, and four section opponents in Thief River Falls, Bemidji, Alexandria and Little Falls. The lone road game of the first eight is in Alex Friday, Dec. 16.

“We play a lot of different levels of competition and hopefully, that will get us ready for the section,” said Swenson.

The Lakers finished last season 20-8 overall with a share of the Mid-State Conference championship (6-2) with Crosby-Ironton before losing in the Section 8AAA semifinals to Fergus Falls. The Otters swept the two-game series winning at the buzzer in the regular season on a half-court heave and by 18 points blowing up a close game in the second half of the playoff game at St. Cloud State University. Fergus went on to reach the state final before losing to five-time defending champions DeLaSalle. The Islanders have 10 state championships and became the first Minnesota team to win five in a row.

The home opener for the Lakers versus the Panthers is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Ralph Anderson Gymnasium.