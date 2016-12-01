Laker dance teams kick off season at home Saturday

Two of those seniors Abigayle Skinner and Maddie Ramsey were named captains for this year’s team and will be competing on both the high kick and jazz teams.

“They’re a great duo, very hard working and dedicated to the sport,” Coach Ramsey said.

Maddie Ramsey is a two-year captain having led last year’s team with Sadie Boeckel. This year, she and Skinner hope to share their level of dedication and both captains have fostered a strong sense of team unity in the preseason. Another part of leading the team is getting the youngest dancers up to speed and integrated.

Along with the core group of upperclassmen, DL has an unusually talented group of rookies.

“They’re phenomenal; I have a group of five to six first-year dancers,” Ramsey said. “They’re fitting in well and blending well.”

Ramsey has never put a seventh-grader on either varsity team before, but this year’s squad will have three in Brittany Stearns, Marit Engum and Tori LaFriniere.

Weather and snow days have taken away some early practice time compounding less practice time with the difficulty of timing and precision needed to be successful.

“Our jazz this year is pretty hardcore; it may take a while to click right,” said Ramsey.

This year marks a big change from last season for the jazz dancers. In 2015-16, the jazz team performed a more interpretive style dance and is getting away from that.

“Last year that was just kind of off the wall,” said Ramsey. “I think we can see success if and when we get it clean and execute well. The tools are there and it’s a very difficult dance.”

As was last season’s effort where the Lakers had a more team-centric mindset rather than trying to please the judges. In dance, that is far more of a guess than a certainty and changes with each location and new set of judges.

“It’s very subjective and it’s tough,” Ramsey said. “You’re trying to guess what the judges are looking for. For those of us who have done this forever, we get it. For people who haven’t, it seems very confusing. We know what needs to happen and what they’re looking for.”

There is a lot of planning prior to the season to perfect a strategy and choreography of what the team will perform during the season. Much of that is assessing the team’s strengths and weaknesses and finding a way to score the most between those two extremes.

“You have to be really knowledgeable on the scoresheet and know your maximum amount of points in each category,” said Ramsey. “If we know we’re going to max out with a score of seven, we have to see where we can make up those points. We have to figure out where our strengths are. I think, this year, we can compensate with choreography.”

The Lakers will have plenty of competition in Section 4AA.

“Our section is so tough,” Ramsey said.

Section 4AA includes 14 schools, many of which are larger in enrollment size than Detroit Lakes and the list includes three co-ops, one with a similar school size in Fergus Falls that now includes Underwood and Breckenridge.

Smaller schools like Pequot Lakes have been on the upswing and will present a challenge in the section race as well.

The first home invitational is this Saturday, Dec. 3 and begins at 11 a.m., with junior varsity teams up first and runs all afternoon until the awards ceremony at 4 p.m. A dozen schools will be in attendance. Ralph Anderson Gymnasium will be packed for the best attended indoor high school sporting event of the season in Detroit Lakes.