Laker gymnasts dominate at Perham

Cora Okeson was the all-around champion scoring 37.25 with a consistent performance of top 10 finishes on all four events, her top mark a third place 9.4 on uneven parallel bars. Perham’s Jada Olsen also scored 37.25 to tie for the top spot. Jackson Hegg placed third all-around with a score of 37.2.

Okeson was the state individual all-around runner-up last season.

Laker gymnasts had the top score in three events. Molly Lyngaas scored 9.55 to win on bars in her return from over a year of injury rehabilitation. Hegg scored 9.5 to finish first on balance beam.

Payton Jernberg tied for the top score of 9.45 on floor exercise with Char Morke of Cambridge-Isanti. Last season’s Class A individual state champion on floor Emma Disse was 0.05 points back in third place with a 9.4.

Jernberg and Lexi Yliniemi tied for a runner-up spot on vault each scoring 9.5. Melrose’s Camryn Brinkman won the event with a 9.6.

The Lakers team score of 147.85 Saturday topped Melrose’s state runner-up score as DL won their second consecutive state championship in 2016 by more than three points topping 150.

DL took the top spot Saturday in Perham by a large margin as the Dutchmen scored 140.9 for second place, nearly seven points back of the Lakers’ 147.85. The host Yellowjackets (136.8) placed fifth behind Maple Grove (138.05) and Cambridge-Isanti (137.5).

The Lakers' second varsity team competed at Morris Saturday finishing third with a team score of 127.1. New London-Spicer won the meet with a score of 132.9. Alexis Ostlie was the top DL finisher placing third in the all-around.

DL’s second varsity team will compete at Park Rapids Friday, Dec. 16 with the varsity team at Brainerd the following day. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20 against Perham.

Jackie Mann Invitational

Team results:

Detroit Lakes 147.85, Melrose 140.9, Maple Grove 138.05, Cambridge-Isanti 137.5, Perham 136.8, Watertown/Mayer 136.65, Minnetonka 134.6, Cambridge-Isanti JV 130.4, Alexandria 128.9, Maple Grove JV 128.5, Watertown/Mayer JV 126.5, Minnetonka JV 124.9, Bemidji 124.15, Alexandria JV 119.9, Melrose JV 119.45, Princeton 119.4, Princeton JV 104.8, Bemidji JV 33.3, Perham JV 22.2.

Individual (Top 10)

Vault

1 Camryn Brinkman MEL 9.6

2 Payton Jernberg DL 9.5

2 Lexi Yliniemi DL 9.5

2 Faith Robinson MIN 9.5

5 Molly Ann Harvey C-I 94

5 Cora Okeson DL 9.4

7 Justine Lawrence DL 9.3

8 Jackson Hegg DL 9.25

8 Jada Olsen PER 9.25

10 Sydney Bahls PER 9.2

Bars

1 Molly Lyngaas DL 9.55

2 Jada Olsen PER 9.5

3 Cora Okeson DL 9.4

4 Mady Brinkman MEL 9.35

5 Char Morke C-I 9.3

6 Jackson Hegg DL 9.2

7 Trisha Thorn MEL 9.1

8 Kiarra Poling MG 9.05

9 Molly Ann Harvey C-I 9.0

10 Emily Schulenberg MIN 8.75

Beam

1 Jackson Hegg DL 9.5

2 Mady Brinkman 9.45

3 Nadia Abid MG 9.35

4 Cora Okeson DL 9.3

5 Emma Disse DL 9.25

6 Camryn Brinkman 9.2

6 Kayla Austing MEL 9.2

8 Jada Olsen PER 9.15

9 Alyssa Olson MIN 8.95

10 Teagan Schmidt W/M 8.85

Floor

1 Char Morke C-I 9.45

1 Payton Jernberg DL 9.45

3 Emma Disse DL 9.4

3 Mady Brinkman MEL 9.4

5 Jada Olsen PER 9.35

6 Lexi Yliniemi DL 9.25

6 Jackson Hegg DL 9.25

8 Emma Seamans MG 9.2

9 Cora Okeson DL 9.15

9 Rosie Unglaub W/M 9.15

All-Around

1 Cora Okeson DL 37.25

1 Jada Olsen 37.25

3 Jackson Hegg DL 37.2

4 Mady Brinkman MEL 37.15

5 Char Morke C-I 35.9

6 Alyssa Olson MIN 35.2

7 Molly Ann Harvey C-I 35.1

8 Sydney Bahls PER 35.05

9 Camryn Brinkman MEL 34.65

10 Kayla Austing MEL 34.35