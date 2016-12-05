Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Wrestlers open season with victory at Fosston

    By Robert Williams Today at 12:48 p.m.
    The Laker wrestling team started the season with a team victory at Fosston/Bagley with seven finalists and three champions Saturday. Submitted photo

    The Laker wrestling team began the season Saturday with a victory at the Fosston/Bagley Invitational in Fosston finishing with seven finalists and three champions.

    Blake Weber won the 102-pound division; Payton Jackson was the 138-pound champion and Austin Baker took the 145-pound title.

    Braydon Ortloff (152), Sean Lundeen (170), Noah Olds (182) and Jacob Hanson (220) all had runners-up finishes.

    Fabyon Greer (138), Brennen Sather (160), and Charles Barnett (285) had third place finishes.

    Detroit Lakes scored 221.5 points to finish in front of Ottertail Central (190), Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena (186), Fosston/Bagley 170, and Bemidji (159).

    The Junior Varsity team had a strong showing with six championships won by Clint Andresen, Carsen Wold, Bradley Swiers, Joe Eckman, Isaiah Thompson, and Andrew Annette.

    The Lakers do not have a home meet in 2016 with seven varsity road meets to begin the season. The Lakers are home Tuesday, Jan. 10 to take on Park Rapids Area, the first of only three home meets this season.

    Fosston/Bagley Invitational

    Team Scores:

    1 DL 221.5, 2 OTC 190, 3 BCLB 186, 4 Fosston/Bagley 170, 5 Bemidji 159

    Varsity Individual places:

    106: Brody Ullyott 4th place

    113: Blaine Henderson 5th place

    120: Blake Weber 1st place

    126: Thad Schlauderaff 5th place

    132: Payton Jackson 1st place

    138: Fabyon Greer 3rd place

    145: Austin Baker 1st place

    152: Braydon Ortloff 2nd place

    160: Brennen Sather 3rd place

    170: Sean Lundeen 2nd place

    182: Noah Olds 2nd place

    220: Jacob Hanson 2nd place

    285: Charles Barnett 3rd place

    Junior Varsity individuals:

    Clint Andresen 1st

    Carsen Wold 1st

    NiiMay Trickey 4th

    Cole Weber 4th

    Jacob Ehnert 4th

    Caleb Wolf 2nd

    Jaden Compson 3rd

    Isaac Morrison 2nd

    Bradley Swiers 1st

    Joe Eckman 1st

    Isaiah Grant 3rd

    Isaiah Thompson 1st

    Michael Friendshuh 3rd

    Nolan Mann 2nd

    Andrew Annette 1st

    Explore related topics:sportsLakersWrestlingfosstonbagley
    Robert Williams

    Robert is the Sports Editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
    Advertisement