Wrestlers open season with victory at Fosston

Blake Weber won the 102-pound division; Payton Jackson was the 138-pound champion and Austin Baker took the 145-pound title.

Braydon Ortloff (152), Sean Lundeen (170), Noah Olds (182) and Jacob Hanson (220) all had runners-up finishes.

Fabyon Greer (138), Brennen Sather (160), and Charles Barnett (285) had third place finishes.

Detroit Lakes scored 221.5 points to finish in front of Ottertail Central (190), Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena (186), Fosston/Bagley 170, and Bemidji (159).

The Junior Varsity team had a strong showing with six championships won by Clint Andresen, Carsen Wold, Bradley Swiers, Joe Eckman, Isaiah Thompson, and Andrew Annette.

The Lakers do not have a home meet in 2016 with seven varsity road meets to begin the season. The Lakers are home Tuesday, Jan. 10 to take on Park Rapids Area, the first of only three home meets this season.

Fosston/Bagley Invitational

Team Scores:

1 DL 221.5, 2 OTC 190, 3 BCLB 186, 4 Fosston/Bagley 170, 5 Bemidji 159

Varsity Individual places:

106: Brody Ullyott 4th place

113: Blaine Henderson 5th place

120: Blake Weber 1st place

126: Thad Schlauderaff 5th place

132: Payton Jackson 1st place

138: Fabyon Greer 3rd place

145: Austin Baker 1st place

152: Braydon Ortloff 2nd place

160: Brennen Sather 3rd place

170: Sean Lundeen 2nd place

182: Noah Olds 2nd place

220: Jacob Hanson 2nd place

285: Charles Barnett 3rd place

Junior Varsity individuals:

Clint Andresen 1st

Carsen Wold 1st

NiiMay Trickey 4th

Cole Weber 4th

Jacob Ehnert 4th

Caleb Wolf 2nd

Jaden Compson 3rd

Isaac Morrison 2nd

Bradley Swiers 1st

Joe Eckman 1st

Isaiah Grant 3rd

Isaiah Thompson 1st

Michael Friendshuh 3rd

Nolan Mann 2nd

Andrew Annette 1st