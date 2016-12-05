Wrestlers open season with victory at Fosston
The Laker wrestling team began the season Saturday with a victory at the Fosston/Bagley Invitational in Fosston finishing with seven finalists and three champions.
Blake Weber won the 102-pound division; Payton Jackson was the 138-pound champion and Austin Baker took the 145-pound title.
Braydon Ortloff (152), Sean Lundeen (170), Noah Olds (182) and Jacob Hanson (220) all had runners-up finishes.
Fabyon Greer (138), Brennen Sather (160), and Charles Barnett (285) had third place finishes.
Detroit Lakes scored 221.5 points to finish in front of Ottertail Central (190), Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena (186), Fosston/Bagley 170, and Bemidji (159).
The Junior Varsity team had a strong showing with six championships won by Clint Andresen, Carsen Wold, Bradley Swiers, Joe Eckman, Isaiah Thompson, and Andrew Annette.
The Lakers do not have a home meet in 2016 with seven varsity road meets to begin the season. The Lakers are home Tuesday, Jan. 10 to take on Park Rapids Area, the first of only three home meets this season.
Fosston/Bagley Invitational
Team Scores:
1 DL 221.5, 2 OTC 190, 3 BCLB 186, 4 Fosston/Bagley 170, 5 Bemidji 159
Varsity Individual places:
106: Brody Ullyott 4th place
113: Blaine Henderson 5th place
120: Blake Weber 1st place
126: Thad Schlauderaff 5th place
132: Payton Jackson 1st place
138: Fabyon Greer 3rd place
145: Austin Baker 1st place
152: Braydon Ortloff 2nd place
160: Brennen Sather 3rd place
170: Sean Lundeen 2nd place
182: Noah Olds 2nd place
220: Jacob Hanson 2nd place
285: Charles Barnett 3rd place
Junior Varsity individuals:
Clint Andresen 1st
Carsen Wold 1st
NiiMay Trickey 4th
Cole Weber 4th
Jacob Ehnert 4th
Caleb Wolf 2nd
Jaden Compson 3rd
Isaac Morrison 2nd
Bradley Swiers 1st
Joe Eckman 1st
Isaiah Grant 3rd
Isaiah Thompson 1st
Michael Friendshuh 3rd
Nolan Mann 2nd
Andrew Annette 1st