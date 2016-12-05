Laker dance teams start strong at home invite

The jazz team placed third in the Class AA division, while the kick team earned a runner-up place to start the season out strong.

“I feel like it's a solid start for us,” DL head coach Britton Ramsey said. “It gives us a good place to start from and work off of. We know we have work to do to better execute our choreography, but I feel that we can get better and be able to peak at the right time.”

The Laker high kick team started the year with a colorful performance to place second with seven rank points behind only Alexandria. The Cardinals scored three rank points for the win. The top and bottom rank scores from five judges are removed. DL had one first place vote and two third place marks. The Lakers earned seven rank points from two seconds and a third place to score seven. Alex had first place votes from four of the five judges to accumulate a winning score of three.

“I feel very hopeful for our future and I think the girls now have a fire under them to work and improve for the tougher meets coming up,” said Ramsey.

The Jazz team earned nine rank points with an array of scores from the judges. DL had one solo first place vote and a fourth place vote that were eliminated while sharing a first place ranking with Becker for 1.5 points and 3.5 and a 4 from the two remaining judges for a total of nine.

Becker had none of their five scores less than second place for the win with 4.5 rank points. Moorhead scored seven for a second place finish.

DL’s junior varsity dancers had the top Laker score of the day winning the jazz competition with a sweep of all five first place votes for a perfect score of three. The Laker kick team placed second with a score of 8.5, behind only Alexandria (3) and a half-point ahead of third place Becker.

“I'm so proud of our JV girls and Coach Megan (Vogt) who graduated two years ago and stepped in late fall to coach,” said Ramsey. “She's done a great job with the kids and it's just a great feeling having a former athlete be able to coach and win.”

Vogt is a 2015 DLHS graduate and former dance team member.

Fresh off a Class A state jazz championship and kick runner-up finish last season, Frazee swept both DL Invite competitions as the Fly Girls looked strong in their season-opener. Frazee travels to Pelican Rapids Thursday, Dec. 8 for a high kick competition only.

Detroit Lakes is back in action Friday, Dec. 9 at Pierz. Competition begins at 7 p.m.

Varsity High Kick (Rank points)

Alexandria 3, Detroit Lakes 7, Becker 9, Moorhead 11, Foley 15

Varsity Jazz

Becker 4.5, Moorhead 7, Detroit Lakes 9, Alexandria 10.5, Foley 15.

Junior Varsity High Kick

Alexandria 3.5, Detroit Lakes 8.5, Becker 9, Moorhead 10, Foley 15

Junior Varsity Jazz

Detroit Lakes 3, Becker 7, Moorhead 8