Versatile scoring gives Raiders second victory

“They weren’t guarding me so I kept shooting,” Pederson said. “We talked about it in practice; you just have to keep shooting and not let them get into your head.”

Pederson made five of his six three-pointers in the game to keep the Raiders in check with a surging Falcons team that came to stop center Jesse Bergh and make the rest of the Raiders beat them.

Sannes matched Pederson with six threes in the game and scored all of his points from beyond the arc.

“We can win multiple ways; we’re just going to have to prove it to ourselves,” LP-A head coach Kyle Haberman said. “Tonight’s a great one; I told everyone Steffes was going to have some crazy defense for us and he did. It was really effective, but we scored 75 points. We’re glad about the ability to score buckets. Defensively, we were really stagnant early and that kid (Sannes) knocked down his shot. Credit to him; he was on fire.”

Fertile-Beltrami held a lead for much of the first half. Pederson cut the Raider deficit to a point 20-19 making a four-point play on a made three from the right wing and a foul shot. Sannes answered on the ensuing Falcons’ trip down the floor with his fourth three of the first half.

Pederson struck again from the arc to give LP-A the lead for good 24-23 with six minutes remaining until halftime.

“I thought Grant, in the first half, just said I’m going to take care of this. He had that chip on his shoulder,” Haberman said.

The Falcons employed a version of the diamond and one defense with at least two defenders on Bergh and held the Raiders’ big man to only two points in the first half. Fertile-Beltrami played an aggressive and physical brand of ball to go toe-to-toe with the Raiders.

“We’re going to get everyone’s best and they’re all going to come with fire and we have to play with more fire and come back,” said Pederson.

LP-A clung to a one-point lead at the break 37-36 on the last bucket of the opening 18 minutes by Hall that answered a John Larsen deuce that could have sent the Falcons to halftime up by one point.

“It took us a while to match their physicality; we got pushed around right away,” Haberman said.

Mike Vohnoutka drained his second three-pointer to open the second half and Bergh found some space scoring five of his eight second half points early as the Raiders distanced themselves on the scoreboard quickly.

“We were trying to create some room,” Haberman said. “Jesse didn’t score much and that’s okay. We can win other ways.”

The Raider guards played four corners stretching the Falcons’ defense away from Bergh and the lane. That opened the floor for Bergh, who threw down a two-handed dunk to push the lead to double figures 50-39.

Hall also found room to drive and scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half.

“Pull it out and play as a team; don’t fall for the chippiness,” said Pederson.

The Raider lead fluctuated comfortably between 13 and 18 points the remainder of the game.

Fertile-Beltrami played valiantly having to start their season on the road against the Raiders. Sannes was the lone Falcon in double figures with 18 points. Jordan Van Den Einde and Athan McCollum each scored nine each.

Pederson led all scorers with 26 points; Hall had 21, Bergh and Vohnoutka each scored 10 as the Raiders proved to be versatile on the scoresheet two games into the season.

The Raiders knocked down nine threes, six from Pederson, a pair by Vohnoutka and one from junior Garrett Frank, who scored five points. Carter Raaen rounded out LP-A scoring with three points.

The Falcons were one better from long range with McCollum adding three baskets from the arc and one from Van Den Einde to go with Sannes’ six-pack for 10 threes in the game.

Lake Park-Audubon (2-0) faces Blackduck in the opening game of the Fosston tournament Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:45 p.m. Win-E-Mac and Fosston play in the nightcap.

F-B 36 24 — 60

LPA 37 38 — 75

Scoring:

F-B - Sannes 18, McCollum 9, J. Van Den Einde 9, Benesh 6, Horgeshimer 5, Larsen 5, D. Van Den Einde 4, Liebl 2, Pearce 2

LPA - Pederson 26, Hall 21, Bergh 10, Vohnoutka 10, Frank 5, Raaen 3