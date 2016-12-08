Wrestlers looking to jump back in section mix

Junior Braydon Ortloff and seniors Sean Lundeen and Marcus Jasken head up that potential role as tri-captains this season.

“We’ve got a little bit of depth at the bottom,” Ullyott said. “They’re all young, but it’s youth with a little bit of experience. I think we’ll be okay. We had a lot of kids participate in freestyle greco in the offseason here and we’ve grown into weights.”

Ullyott has switched the tournament schedule, especially, early in the season, choosing tournaments that allow the junior varsity wrestlers to get more experience.

Out are a pair of big tournaments: the Dan Unruh Invite in Wahpeton to start the year and the Perham Invitational at the beginning of January.

“We couldn’t get those kids any matches and you’re in this game long enough you appreciate how important those JV matches are,” said Ullyott.

DL opened with a win at the Fosston-Bagley Invite and will compete at Bemidji in place of Perham’s varsity-only format. The Lakers had one senior in the lineup for the victory at Fosston showcasing this team’s youth movement.

Ortloff has had the most postseason success qualifying for state in 2014 at 106 pounds. He became the youngest Laker wrestler to ever place at state taking sixth. He qualified last season as the Section 8AA runner-up at 138-pounds to Ottertail Central senior Sam Naddy. Naddy defeated Ortloff 13-6 to claim the section title leaving some work for Ortloff to punch a ticket to state. He earned that bid with a 9-7 true second place decision victory over Bemidji's Chance Hinrichs.

As a team, the Lakers were eliminated in the section quarterfinals last year by Bemidji after an opening-round victory over United Clay Becker.

“I don’t think we can run with the big dogs in the section but I think we can give them a rub,” Ullyott said. “We should be a mid-tier team with a bunch of hard work we could be a section final four team.”

DL cracked the final four in 8AA two seasons ago before being eliminated in the semifinals by Perham. Perham has won for of the last five 8AA team championships. Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus broke up the streak with a win in 2014.

Pushing back to the section semifinals is an early target for late in the year for this DL team that was 10-9 in duals last season.

“We were there two years ago; for the youth we have it would be a very good goal and a good accomplishment,” said Ullyott. “We’re going to have to work our butts off.”

Young wrestlers will be at the front of the Laker lineup this season.

Eighth graders Brody Ullyott and Blaine Henderson will start off for the Lakers this year at 106 and 113-pounds, respectively. Blake Weber was the starter at 106 last season and is working into shape to take his place in one of those low weights also.

Fabyon Greer is an exciting and athletic wrestler and can be tough to beat. He joins Payton Jackson at 132 and Austin Baker at 145, followed by Ortloff at 152 and sophomore Brennen Sather at 160.

While the Lakers are young, many of the names in the lineup are familiar as they have all found time on the varsity mat in recent seasons.

Jasken is hovering in the mix looking for a spot and a tough freshman Isaiah Thompson joins Jasken in the 152 and 160 mix, especially after the Christmas holiday adjustments when weights are more settled.

Lundeen will see action at 170 as the lone senior with a solid spot in the lineup so far this early in the season. Freshman Jordan Skadsem and sophomore Noah Olds lead up to Jacob Hanson and Charles Barnett in the upper weights.

“Noah came on strong at the end of last year; if we can get another spurt like that this year, he’ll be another top three kid in the section,” said Ullyott.

One wild card at heavyweight is senior Carson Tunheim making his debut on the wrestling team. Tunheim will have to battle more experienced wrestlers but makes up for that with toughness and athleticism.

“When he learns a little more he’ll be very helpful for us,” said Ullyott. “He’s very athletic, quick and strong.”

Tunheim comes in a 240 pounds and has gone toe-to-toe with tough section competition early this year. His preseason was also interrupted as Detroit Lakes’ lone member of the Football Showcase all-star game that was played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis the first weekend of December. He had one solo and an assisted tackle in the game and brings a lot of leadership to the wrestling team, even as a first-year wrestler.

“We’re very optimistic; we have to keep getting better,” said Ullyott. “Part of our task this year is these young kids. If we can get them to focus on getting better all the time I think we can be in the mix. I don’t know that we can win the thing, but I think we can be in there rubbing elbows with somebody at the end. I don’t think anyone else in the section feels that way, but I feel that way, just based on what I’ve seen. We’re ahead of our game just a little bit. If we can make those weight adjustments after Christmas and slide in another experienced guy that can make a big difference for us.”