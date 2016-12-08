Offensive woes continue for Laker girls

Both teams had plenty of opportunities to find the net, but it was the Blue Devils capitalizing on early opportunities and relying on strong goaltending from Laura Mortensen in earning the victory.

Mortensen while small in stature, was tall in the nets. She came up with 17 saves on 18 shots, including stopping a pair of breakaways and a made a diving glove save, keeping the puck from crossing the line at the last second. Prairie Centre head coach Bob Bergman was impressed with his back up goalie’s play in the nets.

“I thought she played fantastic,” Bergman said. “She has come through for us a couple of games and has done a good job. I’m very happy with her play.”

Mikayla Olson, Kylee Hopp and Sara McCoy tallied for the Blue Devils, while Karrigan Hallisey had the lone goal for the Lakers.

The Blue Devils struck first for a pair of goals in the first period. However, Bergman thought his team played an average game in the win.

“We usually play a much better game than that,” Bergman said. “Sometimes teams tend to play to the level of their competition. Detroit Lakes has been struggling a bit this year, but I’m happy with the win.”

Both teams struggled to get offense going in the early minutes of the first period, but Olson broke through the defense, got goalie Kyndra McDougall to commit and slide it past her with a backhand, making it 1-0.

Kenzie Christianson’s shot through traffic found the stick of Kylee Hopp and behind McDougall, making it 2-0 just 48 seconds later in the period.

“I thought the first period was our best period,” Bergman said. “We had our feet moving pretty well.”

The Lakers came out with a much better second period, however were stymied by Mortensen. She stopped a Jamie Bollig blast in front and came up with several key stops early in the period. However, it was a costly turnover at the blue line, which gave the Blue Devils a three on one rush. McCoy finished it when her shot snuck past McDougall.

“That was a nice one to get in,” Bergman said. “That girl (McCoy) works hard and it was nice to see her get one finally.”

The Lakers continued to battle, finally breaking through when Hallisey gained control of the puck behind the net, walked out in front and slid it past Mortensen for the unassisted goal. The goal broke a two game scoreless drought for the Lakers.

The Lakers had chances late in the game, but Mortensen was able to keep the puck out, including during a flurry in front. Hallisey and Madyson Melgard were in front of Mortensen applying pressure, but Mortensen closed her glove on the puck just before it crossed the goal line, preserving the two goal lead.

McDougall was tested as well on the other side of the ice, stopping 23 of 26 shots in the loss. Her and Mortensen stopped all 15 shots they faced in the third period.

Prairie Centre improved its season mark to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in the Mid-State Conference, while the Lakers fall to 1-9-0 and 0-2 in the Mid-State Conference.

DL0 1 0--1PC2 1 0--3First PeriodScoringPC- Mikayla Olson (even strength) (Reece Ritter) 6:16PC- Kylee Hopp (even strength) (Kenzie Christianson, Abby Ecker) 7:04Second PeriodScoringPC- Sara McCoy (even strength) (Hopp) 8:22DL- Karrigan Hallisey (even strength) 11:04Penalties:Gabby Olson, PC, (cross check, minor 2 min) 14:57Third PeriodNo ScoringGoalieDL- Kyndra McDougall 23/26PC- Laura Mortensen 17/18