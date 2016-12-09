Lakers rout Rebels in season-opener

Isaac Cihak led all scorers with 26 points on a night he found a way to score from all over the court.

“We came out really bad in practice and coach made an emphasis to come out sharp right away,” Cihak said. “That’s what we did from the opening tip. We took it to them.”

Cihak hit from all over the court leading all shooters with four three-pointers. The Rebels had nobody who could contain the Laker senior. Cihak had 12 points in the first half and 14 in the second half, including three of his four threes.

“I came into the season prepared and my shot was cooking tonight,” Cihak said.

“It makes him tough to guard and tough to scout,” Swenson said. “I can post him up or he can handle the one. We’re going to put him in positions to make plays and he’s a good distributor of the ball.”

D-G-F hung around early staying within a single-digit deficit until a Tanner Doppler basket put the Lakers up 21-10 with eight minutes to play until halftime.

Doppler and Adam Daggett each scored 11 points and Jake Bettcher came off the bench to score 10 and put four Lakers in double figures on the scoresheet.

The Rebels switched to a two-three zone defense but it did little to stop the Laker scoring machine as DL took a 38-17 lead into the locker room on a Kai McLeod three-pointer at the buzzer.

“I was happy our kids could see that, read it and it only took a trip or two to get things figured out,” Swenson said. “They did the good things we need to do to score the ball against both of those defenses.”

The Lakers opened a 47-27 lead quickly and finished the game on a 30-18 push getting scoring from 12 different players.

“I thought our bench guys tonight, everybody played well,” said Swenson. “Kai McLeod, Connor Froke and Jake Bettcher, those guys came in and set the tone right away. There was no drop off and that’s what I’m most proud of.”

DL was 16-23 from the free throw line and made seven threes in the game with McLeod, Isak Gloege and Wyatt Blomseth all hitting from the arc behind Cihak’s four.

Ethan Edeen and Tanner Tahran led D-G-F with 13 points each.

The Rebels fall to 0-2. DL (1-0) will face Section 8AAA foes Thief River Falls next Tuesday, Dec. 13 at home.

DGF 17 28 — 45

DL 38 39 — 77

Scoring:

DGF - Edeen 13, Tahran 13, Ciak 6, Taves 4, Leitner 3, Honek 2, Stalboerger 2, Anderson 1, Henriksen 1

DL - Cihak 26, Daggett 11, Doppler 11, Bettcher 10, Blomseth 4, Gloege 3, McLeod 3, Blank 2, Froke 2, Haire, 2, Johnson 2, Anderson 1