    Pins galore in Laker wrestlers first dual

    By Robert Williams Today at 9:45 a.m.

    Detroit Lakes recorded 10 wins by fall in a 75-6 victory over Mahnomen/Waubun in the first dual of the season at Waubun Thursday.

    Brody Ullyott, Blaine Henderson and Blake Weber opened with pins at 106, 113, and 120-pounds.

    Sam Olson picked up the lone victory for the Cougars with a pin over Thad Schlauderaff at 126-pounds.

    Sean Lundeen had the fastest pin of the night taking down Shae Yates at 54 seconds of the 170-pound match.

    Payton Jackson (132), Fabyon Greer (138), Austin Baker (145), Brennen Sather (160) and heavyweight Charles Barnett all picked up wins by fall.

    Jordan Skadsem defeated Nick Podlak 8-7 in the lone decision.

    The Cougars forfeited three matches at 152, 182, and 220.

    The Lakers’ junior varsity team also picked up a victory winning 48-15.

    DL is back in action Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Bemidji.

     

    Detroit Lakes 75, Mahnomen/Waubun 6

    106: Brody Ullyott(DL) over Will Olson(MW) in 2:51

    113: Blaine Henderson(DL) over David Rock(MW) in 1:11

    120: Blake Weber(DL) over Garrett Eiynk(MW) in 3:03

    126: Sam Olson(MW) over Thad Schlauderaff(DL) in 2:58

    132: Payton Jackson(DL) over Chase Dorman(MW) in 3:48

    138: Fabyon Greer(DL) over Adam Syverson(MW) in 3:43

    145: Austin Baker(DL) over Izaiah Asher(MW) in 1:24

    152: Scott Heinecke(DL) win by Forfeit

    160: Brennen Sather(DL) over Patrick Mahoney(MW) in 1:00

    170: Sean Lundeen(DL) over Shae Yates(MW) in :54

    182: Noah Olds(DL) win by Forfeit

    195: Jordan Skadsem(DL) over Nick Podlak(MW) 8-7

    220: Jacob Hanson(DL) win by Forfeit

    285: Charles Barnett(DL) over Hunter Cukla(MW) in 3:03

    Junior Varsity: Detroit Lakes 48, Mahnomen/Waubun 15

    Robert Williams

    Robert is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
