Pins galore in Laker wrestlers first dual

Brody Ullyott, Blaine Henderson and Blake Weber opened with pins at 106, 113, and 120-pounds.

Sam Olson picked up the lone victory for the Cougars with a pin over Thad Schlauderaff at 126-pounds.

Sean Lundeen had the fastest pin of the night taking down Shae Yates at 54 seconds of the 170-pound match.

Payton Jackson (132), Fabyon Greer (138), Austin Baker (145), Brennen Sather (160) and heavyweight Charles Barnett all picked up wins by fall.

Jordan Skadsem defeated Nick Podlak 8-7 in the lone decision.

The Cougars forfeited three matches at 152, 182, and 220.

The Lakers’ junior varsity team also picked up a victory winning 48-15.

DL is back in action Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Bemidji.

Detroit Lakes 75, Mahnomen/Waubun 6

106: Brody Ullyott(DL) over Will Olson(MW) in 2:51

113: Blaine Henderson(DL) over David Rock(MW) in 1:11

120: Blake Weber(DL) over Garrett Eiynk(MW) in 3:03

126: Sam Olson(MW) over Thad Schlauderaff(DL) in 2:58

132: Payton Jackson(DL) over Chase Dorman(MW) in 3:48

138: Fabyon Greer(DL) over Adam Syverson(MW) in 3:43

145: Austin Baker(DL) over Izaiah Asher(MW) in 1:24

152: Scott Heinecke(DL) win by Forfeit

160: Brennen Sather(DL) over Patrick Mahoney(MW) in 1:00

170: Sean Lundeen(DL) over Shae Yates(MW) in :54

182: Noah Olds(DL) win by Forfeit

195: Jordan Skadsem(DL) over Nick Podlak(MW) 8-7

220: Jacob Hanson(DL) win by Forfeit

285: Charles Barnett(DL) over Hunter Cukla(MW) in 3:03

Junior Varsity: Detroit Lakes 48, Mahnomen/Waubun 15