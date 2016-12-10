GIRLS HOCKEY: Prowlers complete season sweep of DL

Tessa Jorde recorded a hat trick; Callie Fagerstrom had a goal and three assists and Madison Poole had three assists to lead the 10-1 Prowlers.

Mariah Nelson stopped 29 Laker shots to pick up the shutout.

Kyndra McDougall made 19 saves for DL.

The Prowlers opened the season with a 9-2 home victory over the Lakers.

The Lakers (1-10) have dropped eight straight games and play at Park Rapids Area Tuesday, Dec. 13 in a Mid-State Conference rematch. The Panthers defeated DL 2-1 in overtime Nov. 29.