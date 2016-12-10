Search
    GIRLS HOCKEY: Prowlers complete season sweep of DL

    By Robert Williams Today at 10:00 a.m.

    No. 4A Thief River Falls defeated the Lakers 10-0 Friday at Kent Freeman Arena to complete the season sweep in Section 8A girls hockey.

    Tessa Jorde recorded a hat trick; Callie Fagerstrom had a goal and three assists and Madison Poole had three assists to lead the 10-1 Prowlers.

    Mariah Nelson stopped 29 Laker shots to pick up the shutout.

    Kyndra McDougall made 19 saves for DL.

    The Prowlers opened the season with a 9-2 home victory over the Lakers.

    The Lakers (1-10) have dropped eight straight games and play at Park Rapids Area Tuesday, Dec. 13 in a Mid-State Conference rematch. The Panthers defeated DL 2-1 in overtime Nov. 29.

    Robert Williams

    Robert is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
