Otters snap five-game skid to Laker girls

“It’s a good rivalry,” Fergus Falls head coach Brad Strand said. “DL has some nice size and it gave us some problems. I think we adjusted a little bit and got better as the game went on.”

Mikayla Markuson got the Lakers off to a big start on the defensive end blocking the first Otter shot of the game and taking a charge in the lane minutes later to protect a 6-4 lead. Bre Price scored back-to-back buckets after Emily Larson’s opener as the Lakers used their height to their advantage.

Anna Norgard provided the first lead change with a three-point basket to put Fergus Falls up 7-6. Norgard started a wave of threes for the Otters in the first half, but the Laker posts continued to make their presence felt down low.

Price and Markuson had back-to-back blocks and the middle seemed to be all Lakers in the opening nine minutes. Fergus Falls loosened up play with hot shooting from outside.

“I know the kids have worked hard on their shots,” said Strand.

It showed.

Norgard hit again from the arc to push the lead to 10-6 followed by two threes each from Katelyn Strand and Marie Preston as Fergus Falls used a 15-4 run get some cushion and led at halftime 32-24.

DL made no threes in the first half to six from the Otters, but DL came out of the locker room holding Fergus scoreless for the first three minutes. Larson scored two quick buckets to cut the deficit to four points 32-28.

The Lakers would get no closer and Strand and Preston struck again for threes on successive trips down the floor to lead 46-33 just past the midway point of the half.

The Otters continued to build on their lead until Markuson drained a three from the right wing and was fouled by Amanda Nelson. Markuson completed the four-point play with a free throw but the Otters had the game in hand up by 14 points with four minutes to play.

DL struggled shooting only 50 percent from the line (12-24) and Markuson had the only long ball of the game.

Strand led all scorers with 22 points and was near perfect at the stripe making 11 of 12 attempts. The Otters sank 16 of 27 free throws as a team. Lily Pearson scored in double figures with 13 points.

Fergus Falls was the more consistent team, boxing the taller Laker players out while getting to loose balls faster and were more fluid on both ends of the floor.

“We hope that we’ve improved and I know we’ve improved in the weight room,” said Strand. “We’ve gotten stronger and we knocked down some shots.”

Fergus lost all three meetings to DL last year, including a first round playoff defeat. The last Otter win in the series came in January 2014, the same year the Otters went to state and finished in third place. Fergus Falls improves to 2-2 overall and are 2-0 in section play.

Abby Schramel led the Lakers with 11 points. Larson scored 10 points; Markuson and Price each scored nine.

DL (2-2, 1-1) will continue a stretch of section games traveling to Thief River Falls Tuesday, Dec. 13 and hosting Alexandria Thursday, Dec. 15. Thief River Falls’ head coach Jeff Loe was in attendance Saturday scouting both teams. His Prowlers are 2-2; the Cardinals are 3-1.

FF 32 29 — 61

DL 24 21 — 45

FF - Strand 22, Pearson 13, Preston 8, Norgard 7, Spangler 5, Kugler 2, Lundberg 2, Nelson 2

DL - Schramel 11, E. Larson 10, Markuson 9, Price 9, Tschider 5, Manning 1