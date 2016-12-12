Laker swimmers open season in third at Otter Invite

Zane Freeman was the top diver and the 50-breaststroke runner-up.

Tanner Olson won the 50-freestyle and placed second in the 100-freestyle.

Josten Bellefeuille won the 100-freestyle, and Tucker Strawsell placed second in the 200 IM.

Lance Parzyck was the 50-freestyle runner-up and finished in third place in the 500-freestyle.

Landon Lindsey placed third in the 100 butterfly.

Freeman and Olson were joined by Elliot Musielewicz and Gabe Kitzmann to place third in the 200-freestyle relay, while Parzyck, Olson, Musielewicz, and Strawsell, were third in the 400 freestyle relay, as well.

Fergus Falls scored 526 points to win the team title with Park Rapids in second place 476 and the Lakers in third with 408 points. Thief River Falls placed fourth scoring 133, followed by Perham 100 and Morris Area 42.

Seven Lakers started their seasons with section qualifying times: Strawsell (IM, Backstroke), Olson (50-Free, 100 Free), Parzyck (50 Free, 500 Free), Lindsey (Butterfly, Backstroke), Bellefeuille (Backstroke, 100-Free). Quinn Bakken and Connor Haugrud qualified in the 100-Breaststroke.

The Lakers first home meet is Friday, December 16 against the Moorhead Spuds.

Otter Invitational

Team scores: 1. Fergus Falls 526 2. Park Rapids 476 3. Detroit Lakes 408 4. Thief River Falls 133 5. Perham 100 6. Morris Area 42

200 Medley Relay

1 FF A 1:49.59

4 DL A 1:59.66

1) Strawsell, Tucker 2) Bakken, Quinn 3) Lindsey, Landon 4) Freeman, Zane

6 DL B 2:00.78

1) Bellefeuille, Josten 2) Bakken, Garrett 3) Parzyck, Lance 4) Kitzmann, Gabe

200 Freestyle

1 Benson, Matthew PR 2:02.40

4 Haugrud, Connor DL 2:16.53

100 IM

1 Mortenson, Justin 18 FF 1:03.04

8 Heimark, Spencer DL 1:17.49

9 Bakken, Garrett DL 1:17.71

11 Kitzmann, Elijah DL 1:18.76

200 IM

1 Prody, Will 17 FF 2:20.30

2 Strawsell, Tucker DL 2:23.90

50 Freestyle

1 Olson, Tanner DL 25.00

2 Parzyck, Lance DL 25.19

15 Steinke, Simon DL 28.07

15 Bakken, Quinn DL 28.07

20 Gulon, John DL 28.88

24 Bunn, Connor DL 29.62

26 Johnson, Edward DL 30.13

33 Oakes, Sean DL 33.81

37 Zurn, Jackson DL 34.95

1m Diving

1 Freeman, Zane DL 248.55

6 Johnson, Edward DL 129.10

50 Butterfly

1 Fritze, Zach PR 27.79

4 Kitzmann, Gabe DL 29.33

6 Holzgrove, Allen DL 32.68

100 Butterfly

1 Behrens, Zach PR 1:02.74

3 Lindsey, Landon DL 1:04.85

100 Freestyle

1 Bellefeuille, Josten DL 56.53

2 Olson, Tanner DL 56.94

4 Musielewicz, Elliot DL 58.67

8 Howard, Isaac DL 1:02.09

10 Steinke, Simon DL 1:04.36

12 Bunn, Connor DL 1:06.74

500 Freestyle

1 Benson, Matthew PR 5:33.22

3 Parzyck, Lance DL 5:37.66

200 Freestyle Relay

1 FF A 1:40.50

3 DL A 1:43.04

1) Freeman, Zane 2) Musielewicz, Elliot 3) Kitzmann, Gabe 4) Olson, Tanner

9 DL C 1:55.06

1) Howard, Isaac 2) Kitzmann, Elijah 3) Bunn, Connor 4) Holzgrove, Allen

10 DL B 1:56.20

1) Heimark, Spencer 2) Haugrud, Connor 3) Bakken, Quinn 4) Steinke, Simon

14 DL D 2:08.53

1) Gulon, John 2) Oakes, Sean 3) Zurn, Jackson 4) Johnson, Edward

50 Backstroke

1 Fritze, Zach PR 30.84

6 Gulon, John DL 34.62

7 Heimark, Spencer DL 36.34

8 Kitzmann, Elijah DL 36.91

10 Zurn, Jackson DL 39.76

11 Howard, Isaac DL 39.82

100 Backstroke

1 Benson, Marcus PR 1:03.09

5 Bellefeuille, Josten DL 1:06.85

6 Lindsey, Landon DL 1:07.71

7 Strawsell, Tucker DL 1:08.94

50 Breaststroke

1 Breitweser, Seth PR 33.58

2 Freeman, Zane DL 34.10

7 Oakes, Sean DL 41.75

100 Breaststroke

1 Erlandson, Aaron FF 1:07.93

5 Bakken, Quinn DL 1:16.96

6 Haugrud, Connor DL 1:19.45

400 Freestyle Relay

1 PR A 3:48.33

3 DL A 3:53.84

1) Parzyck, Lance 2) Olson, Tanner 3) Musielewicz, Elliot 4) Strawsell, Tucker

4 DL B 4:03.08

1) Kitzmann, Gabe 2) Lindsey, Landon 3) Haugrud, Connor 4) Bellefeuille, Josten

10 DL C 4:31.32

1) Holzgrove, Allen 2) Bunn, Connor 3) Bakken, Garrett 4) Howard, Isaac