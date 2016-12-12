Dance teams fifth at Mid-State kick and Albany Invite

The High Kick team finished fifth out of six teams at the Mid-State in Pierz with 15 rank points. Perennial power Aitkin scored 400 of 500 points winning with three rank points, followed by Pequot Lakes and Crosby-Ironton.

Detroit Lakes was awarded 293 points at Friday’s competition.

Waconia swept both Jazz and Kick at Saturday’s Albany Invite with five rank points scored for each team.

The Laker Kick team earned 303 points out of 500 and 14 rank points. DL’s Jazz team scored 308 and placed fifth with 14 rank points.

Both teams will compete again Saturday, Dec. 17 at Melrose. The Dutchmen placed second in kick to Waconia in Albany and were a spot behind the Lakers with a sixth place finish in Jazz.

Mid-State Conference Meet

Varsity Kick (Place, Team, Points, Ranks)

1 Aitkin 400/500 3

2 Pequot Lakes 332/500 6

3 Crosby-Ironton 320/500 10

4 Pierz 312/500 11

5 Detroit Lakes 293/500 15

6 Pine River-Backus 223/500 18

Albany Invitational

AA Kick

1 Waconia 329/500 5

2 Melrose 319/500 6.5

3 Albany 314/500 8

4 Monticello 304/500 14

5 Detroit Lakes 303/500 14

6 Becker 297/500 16

7 BBE/Paynesville 259/500 21

8 Mayer Lutheran-Watertown 248/500 25

9 Foley 239/500 26

AA Jazz

1 Waconia 343/500 5

2 Monticello 335/500 7

3 Becker 322/500 9

4 Albany 312/500 12

5 Detroit Lakes 308/500 14

6 Melrose 266/500 18

7 Foley 238/500 21.5

8 Mayer Lutheran-Watertown 229/500 24.5

9 BBE/Paynesville 229/500 25