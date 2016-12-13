Lakers fend off Prowlers for second victory

The Prowlers clamped down defensively in the second half to get back in the game after trailing 42-25 at halftime.

Brady Hoffard worked for a rebound taking the ball away from Tanner Doppler and completed a 24-12 run to get Thief River Falls to within three points 52-49 with three minutes to play.

DL’s Adam Daggett and the Prowlers’ Will Anderson traded buckets leading to a missed three-pointer from the Lakers’ Isaac Cihak.

Daggett scored again to push the Laker lead to 56-51, but was answered by Anderson making it a 56-53 game with 90 seconds remaining.

Landon Kruckeberg stole the ball from Cihak in the frontcourt and got to the line making one free throw to cut the lead to two points.

Thief River Falls had three fouls to give to reach the bonus and the Lakers wore off 20 seconds before Daggett was put on the line with less than a minute to play.

Daggett missed the front end of the one-and-one. Derick Newland got to the line on the other end and missed his front end attempt, but the Prowlers corralled the rebound.

Hoffard went to the line with a chance to tie the game but his first attempt rimmed out. He made the second shot leaving DL up 56-55 with 16 seconds to play.

The Prowlers fouled Daggett, who sunk both his shots and a three-point attempt from the corner by the Prowlers’ Blake Boen missed everything.

Cihak put the game away with a pair of free throws for the 60-55 final.

Daggett scored a game-high 20 points. Cihak and Doppler scored in double figures for DL with 18 and 12, respectively.

Anderson led TRF with 17 points; Hoffard scored 11 and Kruckeberg added 10.

The Lakers will begin Mid-State Conference play Friday, Dec. 16 at home versus Pequot Lakes (1-2).

TRF 25 30 — 55

DL 42 18 — 60

Scoring:

TRF - Anderson 17, Hoffard 11, Kruckeberg 10, Olson 6, Boen 5, Newland 4, Graham 2

DL - Daggett 20, Cihak 18, Doppler 12, Bettcher 4, Johnson 3, Haire 2, Froke 1