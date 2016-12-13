Johnson slapper sinks Lakers in overtime

After a quiet opening 17 minutes, the hitting picked up from both teams while goals were tough to come by.

Trey Seebold gave the Lakers the lead scoring unassisted four minutes into the second period. Seebold’s goal held up until the midway point of the third period when Park Rapids junior Zach Severtson’s slap shot bounced off the right post and into the net with nine minutes to play.

The Panthers killed off a five-on-three for 28 seconds with Shea Alto in the box for elbowing and played a man down for four-and-a-half minutes after a five-minute major was called during the initial power play on a high hit from behind by Jack Naugle on DL’s Ryan Paskey.

The Lakers got another late power play in the final two minutes and had another half-minute of a five-on-three advantage but Panther goalie Austin Jerger and his defense kept the game at a stalemate for the duration of the period.

Park Rapids’ Isaac Johnson had an early wraparound scoring chance but lost the puck with a look at the open net.

Paskey and Collin Ginnaty both had game-winners on their sticks in overtime but both shots stayed out. Paskey buzzed the net numerous times in the game to no avail, including a shot off the post in the second period. He looked to the ceiling when his overtime shot failed to find the back of the net. Ginnaty intercepted a Panther pass moments later and unleashed a shot destined for the crossbar.

Johnson caught the Lakers on a slow line change and skated to the blue line uncontested and slapped home the winner.

DL falls to 0-3 and 0-1 in the conference. Park Rapids is 2-2-1 and 1-0-1 in the Mid-State. The Panthers snapped a five-game losing streak to the Lakers dating back to 2013.