BASKETBALL: Praska leads Prowlers over Laker girls

The teams battled to a 26-all deadlock at halftime and the game stayed close to the final horn.

The Prowlers kept a small margin on the scoreboard in the second half leading by three points 44-41 with four minutes to play. Two minutes later, DL tied the game 46-46.

Down four points, DL’s Abby Schramel hit a three-point basket with 12 seconds remaining to cut the Prowler lead to 54-53, before the Prowlers sealed the game late.

Alexa Rogalla scored 13 points and Tiahna Nicholson added 10 to join Praska in double figures.

Breanna Price and Mikayla Markuson led the Lakers with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Schramel and Naomi Larson scored eight points each.

The Lakers have dropped three of the last four games to fall to 2-3 overall and are 1-2 in section play with last year’s 8AAA runners-up Alexandria coming to town Thursday, Dec. 15. The Cardinals are 4-1. Alexandria’s only loss came to Class 4A Centennial. The Cards defeated Fergus Falls by 20 points on the road in their only section game. Thief River Falls improved to 3-2 and are 2-0 against section opponents.

DL 26 27 — 53

TRF 26 30 — 56

DL—Emily Larson 3, Lauryn Manning 3, Naomi Larson 8, Kendra Kvebak 8, Mikayla Markuson 11, Breanna Price 12, Abby Schramel 8

TRF—Allison Okeson 3, Jennicca Leier 1, Kylea Praska 24, Alexa Rogalla 13, Bailey Greene 5, Tiahna Nicholson 10