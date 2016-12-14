Laker wrestlers victorious at Bemidji

The teams were tied 12-12 after the opening six matches.

Brody Ullyott got the Lakers started with a 6-3 decision at 106. Blake Weber won his 120-pound match in a tight 3-2 decision and Payton Jackson gave DL a 12-9 lead with the first Laker pin of the night in 1:58 over Owen Lucas at 132.

Joe Solum tied the match with a 10-6 decision over Fabyon Green in the 138-pound match.

At 145, DL’s Austin Baker took Nate Golden to overtime winning 9-7 to give the Lakers a 15-12 lead, but Chance Hinrichs pinned Brennen Sather at 152 to put the Lumberjacks back ahead 18-15.

Isaiah Thompson gave the Lakers the lead for good with the fastest pin of the night taking down Colton Hinrichs in 29-seconds and DL led 21-18.

Sean Lundeen added some cushion on the scoreboard winning his 170-pound match by fall in 3:37.

Bemidji won three of the final four matches but Olds’ pin of Moen in 1:35 was enough to put the score out of reach.

DL improves to 2-0 in duals and return to tournament action at the Big Bear at Cass Lake-Bena Friday, Dec. 16.

Detroit Lakes 33, Bemidji 30

106: Brody Ullyott (DL) def. Darren Roth (BHS) (Dec 6-3)

113: Bryce Golden (BHS) def. Blaine Henderson (DL) (Fall 0:12)

120: Blake Weber (DL) def. Joe Hudson (BHS) (Dec 3-2)

126: Phillip Petrie (BHS) def. Thad Schlauderaff (DL) (Dec 5-4)

132: Payton Jackson (DL) def. Owen Lucas (BHS) (Fall 1:58)

138: Jon Solum (BHS) def. Fabyon Greer (DL) (Dec 10-6)

145: Austin Baker (DL) def. Nate Golden (BHS) (SV-1 9-7)

152: Chance Hinrichs (BHS) def. Brennen Sather (DL) (Fall 3:49)

160: Isaiah Thompson (DL) def. Colton Hinrichs (BHS) (Fall 0:29)

170: Sean Lundeen (DL) def. Corey McCallister (BHS) (Fall 3:37)

182: Nick Peterson (BHS) def. Jordan Skadsem (DL) (Dec 5-1)

195: Noah Olds (DL) def. Peter Moen (BHS) (Fall 1:35)

220: Kaleb Beam (BHS) def. Jacob Hanson (DL) (SV-1 3-1)

285: Xavier Whalen (BHS) def. Charles Barnett (DL) (Fall 1:29)