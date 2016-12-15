Cardinals double up DL

Turnovers killed the Lakers after keeping pace with the senior-heavy Cardinals in the opening four minutes.

Macy Hatlestad led the charge for Alex en route to a game-high 21 points.

The Cardinals pushed the lead to double figures 22-12 with seven minutes remaining in the opening half on an inbounds play to an unguarded Kendall Kohler. Hatlestad knocked down one of four Alex threes in the opening 18 minutes on the ensuing possession and the Cards were up big at the half 34-15.

Alex matched their defensive effort in the second half holding DL to only 15 points.

Kohler and Kayla Feldhake joined Hatlestad in double digits with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Emily Larson led DL scoring nine points.

DL falls to 2-4 on the season. Alex improves to 5-1.

The Lakers will be back at it Friday, Dec. 16 hosting Park Rapids (1-2) at 6 p.m., in a Mid-State Conference matchup.

AL 34 22 — 56

DL 15 15 — 30

Scoring:

DL - Emily Larson 9, Bre Price 6, Abby Schramel 4, Mikayla Markuson 4, Naomi Larson 2, Courtney Brodsho 2, Kendra Kvebak 1, Ellie Lunde 1, Lauryn Manning 1