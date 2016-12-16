Laker girls pick up second victory

BHS (1-10) got on the board first, as Paige De La Hunt found Jacie Lalli for a goal two minutes into the contest. The Lakers (2-10-1) answered back in a hurry -- needing just 43 seconds -- getting a tying goal from Jamie Bollig.

De La Hunt again got Bemidji ahead, scoring at the 11:18 mark of the first for a 2-1 edge. But Payton Carlblom knotted things back up with a goal for DL on the power play.

Detroit Lakes took a 3-2 lead early in the second with a goal off the stick of Karrigan Hallisey, and the score held for the rest of the period.

Lalli found Hannah Eller at the 7:30 mark of the third, and Wilberg found the back of the net to tie the score at three apiece. But then Hallisey netted the game winner 58 seconds later, and the Lakers came away with the 4-3 win.

Brooklyn Delap finished with 19 saves for Bemidji, while DL’s Shannara Wheeler grabbed 29 in the win.

Detroit Lakes 4, Bemidji 3

DL 2 1 1 -- 4

BHS 2 0 1 -- 3

First period: BHS GOAL (Lalli, De La Hunt ast) 2:01, 1-0 BHS; DL GOAL (Bollig, Burnside ast) 2:44, 1-1; BHS GOAL (De La Hunt) 11:18, 2-1 BHS; DL GOAL (Carlblom, Bollig ast) 12:29, 2-2.

Second period: DL GOAL (Hallisey, Melgard ast) 4:24, 3-2 DL.

Third period: BHS GOAL (Eller, Lalli ast) 7:30, 3-3; DL GOAL (Hallisey) 8:28, 4-3 DL.

Saves: BHS, Delap 19; DL, Wheeler 29.