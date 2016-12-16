Freeman taking the lead for DL swimming and diving

Freeman is the returning section diver of the year, the two-time defending section champion and is coming off his best finish with a fifth place podium performance at state last year.

“I look at it as stepping stones,” he said. “You start with low goals and then they turn into bigger goals. There are some dives that I want to learn this year that there are a very select few people doing them in the state. That also helps me.”

Basically, Freeman’s season goals are to repeat at the section and make a push for higher up on the podium with a state title potentially in reach.

“Those are definitely the goals again,” he said. “If I can do it, I’ll certainly shoot to the top. Last year really opened up my eyes.”

Freeman made a huge jump at last year’s meet after sitting in 16th place at the conclusion of the preliminary round.

“That was the worst I’ve ever dove in my life,” he said.

His fortune changed in the semifinals where he moved up to eighth place and jumped another three spots in the finals to crack the top five.

“If I can channel those second dives I might have been able to do it last year but that’s the glory of this sport,” said Freeman. “Just keep an open mind.”

For Freeman, he enjoys the personal aspect of diving in that it is simply a battle between diver and the board.

Also making a huge difference in last year’s effort and his three consecutive trips to Minneapolis is the leadership provided by Diving Coach Bobbi Jo Koons.

Under Koons’ tutelage, Freeman has made three state finals appearances placing 14th as a sophomore and reaching the podium for the first time in sixth place in 2015.

“She’s an unbelievable woman,” said Freeman. “She cares for us like we’re her kids. The time she puts in...and it helps that I’ve known Bobbi since I was in second grade. I’ve grown up with her and done her programs.”

Koons brings a collegiate level training to Laker divers that has helped the girls team send four different divers to state the past two seasons in the fall and Freeman’s familiarity with her process allows him to be successful.

“She knows what you’re capable of and is not going to push you out of that until you’re ready,” he said. “That means all the world. Then you want to be there. Sometimes you get that coach that you’re not on good terms with and you don’t care what they say. The way I am now is because of Bobbi and doing what she says.”

Early season time with Koons is about getting as much board time as possible mixed in with weight lifting and consistent yoga classes for flexibility and mastering body control.

Freeman’s schedule for the season consists of mastering the dives currently in his arsenal before Christmas and working on new dives over the holiday to use in meets leading up to the break before sections and state when mastering the degrees of difficulty will be necessary to make a run to the top of the podium.

“That’s when you go back and sharpen the new ones and the old ones and put them together,” he said.

Freeman has junior teammate Edward Johnson to practice with and help on the diving board.

“He’s getting there and learning new stuff; he’s a lot more open this year, which is good,” Freeman said. “Plus, practices go faster because you have someone to talk to and someone to hang with. If I was there alone or Edward was there alone, days get long.”

Competing for the top of the section with Freeman will be sophomore Spencer Fritze of Park Rapids, junior Haakan Thorsgard from Bemidji and Fergus Falls sophomore Caleb Neubauer. Thorsgard and Freeman have a friendly rivalry as acquaintances from soccer and have done some training together.

Freeman also kicks on the football team during the soccer season. In addition to diving, he is a sprinter and pole vaulter on the track and field team. He is on pace to finish his senior season surpassing the varsity record for lettering in sports. After track and field, he will set a new boys’ mark of 14 letters. Kyley Foster owns the overall mark with 17.

Freeman is joined by four other seniors on the team in Elliott Musielewicz, Quinn Bakken, Spencer Heimark and Connor Haugrud.

Overall participation numbers are down on this year’s team with 17 swimmers currently on the varsity roster. Last year’s team had almost double that number.

“It’s a tough sport,” said Freeman. “The pool is cold and practices are long.”

Head Coach Rian Heimark is in a wait and see mode on who is going to join Freeman as leaders on the team.

While Freeman was DL’s lone entrant to state last year, Heimark had his team in top form when it counted as each Laker swimmer recorded personal bests at the section meet. The 10-team Section 5A has become very competitive and some state spots are not all up for grabs.

The Lakers opened their season with a third place finish at the Fergus Falls Invitational where DL earned 16 medals and got victories from Freeman in diving, Tanner Olson in the 50-free and a second place finish to teammate Josten Bellefeuille in the 100-free. Lance Parzyck and Landon Lindsey were battling for top spots as well.

Impressively, seven Lakers swam section qualifying times in the first meet of the year.

DL opens the home season Friday, Dec. 16 hosting the Moorhead Spuds.