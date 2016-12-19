Vikings WR Thielen leaves with concussion

There was no immediate update on Thielen late Sunday night.

Thielen went into concussion protocol, was the latest report.

Thielen was leveled on an incompletion by Colts cornerback Darius Butler, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness for hitting a defenseless player.

Thielen appeared to catch a long pass from Sam Bradford in the third quarter when he was hit high and hard by Butler and dropped to the turf, with the ball rolling away. The pass was ruled incomplete.

Thelen started the game but did not have a reception.