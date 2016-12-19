Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Vikings WR Thielen leaves with concussion

    By Robert Williams Today at 10:05 a.m.
    Adam Thielen is checked out on the Vikings' sideline after being knocked out of the game after a hard hit by the Colts' Darius Butler in Sunday's loss. Pete Mohs/Forum News Service

    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen left Sunday's game in the third quarter with head and neck injuries, after a hard hit by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Darius Butler.

    There was no immediate update on Thielen late Sunday night.

    Thielen went into concussion protocol, was the latest report.

    Thielen was leveled on an incompletion by Colts cornerback Darius Butler, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness for hitting a defenseless player.

    Thielen appeared to catch a long pass from Sam Bradford  in the third quarter when he was hit high and hard by Butler and dropped to the turf, with the ball rolling away. The pass was ruled incomplete.

    Thelen started the game but did not have a reception.

    Explore related topics:sportsLakersNFLMinnesota VikingsAdam Thielen
    Robert Williams

    Robert is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
    Advertisement
    randomness