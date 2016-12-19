Laker girls rally for overtime win

Schramel had the game in her hands after nailing a three-pointer to tie the score at 55-55 with 6.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers turned the ball over on the inbounds pass giving it back to DL with less than five seconds to shoot.

Schramel drove the baseline and Kaisa Coborn was whistled for a blocking foul but Schramel’s free throw would not fall sending the game to overtime.

The Lakers never trailed in the extra session getting an edge early on a Bre Price bucket that completed a buzz in the Panthers’ defensive zone. Price’s basket was a third opportunity on the possession.

The DL defense held Park Rapids to four points in overtime to seal the victory.

Laker head coach Vanessa Keeler-Johnson worked some magic at halftime to fire up her team. Out of the break, her four starters remained on the bench with only Naomi Larson staying in to run the point.

Sophomore Lauryn Manning had her best game of the year with 12 points. She joined Schramel and Mikayla Markuson (17 points) in double figures for the Lakers.

DL avoided a fourth consecutive defeat to improve to 3-4 overall and 1-0 in the Mid-State Conference.

Park Rapids has dropped three straight games since opening the year with a conference victory over Crosby-Ironton.

PR 31 24 4 — 59

DL 19 36 13 — 68

PR - K. Coborn 19, McCollum 14, Ke. Coborn 9, Warne 7, Jewison 6, Michaelson 4

DL - Schramel 21, Markuson 19, Manning 12, Price 6, Tschider 3, Clem 2, Kvebak 2, E. Larson 2, N. Larson 1

Boys drop Mid-State opener to Pequot

Pequot Lakes got off to a fast start leading by 19 points at halftime and held off a Laker rally in the final minute to hand the Laker boys their first loss 71-68 in the nightcap.

The Patriots were hot from the arc in the first half doubling up the Lakers 28-14 on the scoreboard.

The Lakers came out a different team in the second half and unloaded a 31-14 run to get within a deuce trailing 50-48 at the midway point.

Pequot responded with five unanswered points to go up 55-48 before Adam Daggett responded with buckets on back-to-back trip to close to 55-52.

The DL comeback continued and the Patriots battled to keep the lead.

Isaac Cihak found Tanner Doppler, who picked up a foul and sank both shots to give DL their first lead since the opening minutes 59-58 at the four-minute mark.

The lead changed hands six times in two minutes as teams traded baskets.

Pequot stalled with a 65-63 lead and the ball until Austin Young tagged Cihak with his fourth foull and made both free throws for a 67-63 lead. Cihak responded with a three cutting the deficit to one point 67-66 with 19 seconds left on the clock.

The Lakers intercepted the Patriots’ inbounds pass and Jake Bettcher hit with 10 seconds remaining to give the Lakers a 68-67 advantage.

Gage Westlund got to the line fouling Bettcher out of the game and sinking both shots in what were the game-winning points.

A full-court heave from Jackson Haire went out of bounds giving Pequot the ball back and Westlund put the game away at the line.

The Lakers scored 51 points in a big second half. Cihak and Daggett led the way with 19 p oints each. Bettcher scored a dozen.

DL falls to 2-1 on the season and missed an opportunity to get back in the win column Saturday when the game at Alexandria was postponed. Pequot Lakes improves to 3-2 and are 2-0 atop the Mid-State standings.

PL 36 35—71

DL 17 51—68



PL - Austin Young 7, Adam Casanova 8, Nathan Traut 5, Kirk Johnson 2, Gage Westlund 22, Cody Huss 24, Zach Sjoblad 6

DL - Isaac Cihak 19, Jackson Haire 3, Tanner Doppler 7, Adam Daggett 19, Nathan Johnson 8, Jacob Bettcher 12.

