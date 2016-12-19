Team effort keeps first home meet close with Spuds

“I was pleased with how the boys performed against the Spuds,” DL head coach Rian Heimark said. “The meet gave us a chance to see where we are early in the season, and the results give us an opportunity to look at what we need to focus on. We compete against Bemidji, on Tuesday, and that will give us another opportunity to get an even better idea of what we need to do to ready ourselves for January and February.”

The Spuds won two of three relays. DL picked up a victory in the 200-freestyle (1:42.75) from the team of Tucker Strawsell, Zane Freeman, Elliot Musielewicz, and Tanner Olson.

The Lakers had to compete team-wide as the Spuds have wins in eight of 12 events.

Freeman started his diving season off strong competing with teammate Edward Johnson. The Laker duo finished one-two; Freeman scoring 269.10 and Johnson the runner-up with 146.65 points.

Landon Lindsey and Josten Bellefeuille also had first place finishes. Lindsey won the 100-butterfly in a time of 1:05.54. Bellefeuille swam 1:06.09 to win the 100-backstroke race.

DL had six runner-up finishes in individual events aside from Johnson in diving: Strawsell in the 200-free, Gabe Kitzmann in the 200-IM, Olson in the 50-free, Bellefeuille in the 100-free, Lance Parzyck in the 500-free and Quinn Bakken in the breaststroke.

Team scores: Moorhead 96, Detroit Lakes 87

200 Medley Relay

1 Moorhead A 1:53.84

2 DL A 1:56.99

1) Bellefeuille, Josten SO 2) Bakken, Quinn SR 3) Parzyck, Lance JR 4) Olson, Tanner SO

4 DL B 2:01.76

1) Lindsey, Landon JR 2) Bakken, Garrett FR 3) Kitzmann, Gabe JR 4) Freeman, Zane SR

200 Freestyle

1 Altendorf, Adam SR MHD 2:02.13

2 Strawsell, Tucker SO DL 2:04.44

3 Haugrud, Connor SR DL 2:12.28

6 Heimark, Spencer SR DL 2:23.70

200 IM

1 Dougherty, Erik SO MHD 2:19.76

2 Kitzmann, Gabe JR DL 2:27.45

5 Bakken, Garrett FR DL 2:50.84

50 Freestyle

1 Dougherty, Alex SR MHD 23.72

2 Olson, Tanner SO DL 25.48

3 Parzyck, Lance JR DL 25.66

6 Musielewicz, Elliot SR DL 26.05

1m Diving

1 Freeman, Zane SR DL 269.10

2 Johnson, Edward JR DL 146.65

3 Harlicker, Alex FR MHD 109.50

100 Butterfly

1 Lindsey, Landon JR DL 1:05.54

4 Kitzmann, Gabe JR DL 1:10.48

6 Heimark, Spencer SR DL 1:20.16

100 Freestyle

1 Dougherty, Alex SR MHD 52.15

2 Bellefeuille, Josten SO DL 56.67

3 Strawsell, Tucker SO DL 56.96

4 Olson, Tanner SO DL 57.29

500 Freestyle

1 Altendorf, Adam SR MHD 5:33.98

2 Parzyck, Lance JR DL 5:41.67

4 Gulon, John DL 6:23.14

6 Holzgrove, Allen SO DL 6:42.17

200 Freestyle Relay

1 DL A 1:42.75

1) Strawsell, Tucker SO 2) Freeman, Zane SR 3) Musielewicz, Elliot SR 4) Olson, Tanner SO

3 DL B 1:46.78

1) Haugrud, Connor SR 2) Kitzmann, Elijah FR 3) Howard, Isaac JR 4) Kitzmann, Gabe JR

5 DL C x1:57.47

1) Heimark, Spencer SR 2) Bakken, Quinn SR 3) Johnson, Edward JR 4) Holzgrove, Allen SO

100 Backstroke

1 Bellefeuille, Josten SO DL 1:06.09

4 Lindsey, Landon JR DL 1:08.73

6 Kitzmann, Elijah FR DL 1:20.18

100 Breaststroke

1 Dougherty, Erik SO MHD 1:08.53

2 Bakken, Quinn SR DL 1:14.25

4 Haugrud, Connor SR DL 1:17.98

5 Bakken, Garrett FR DL 1:18.98

400 Freestyle Relay

1 Moorhead A 3:46.28

2 DL A 3:49.58

1) Parzyck, Lance JR 2) Musielewicz, Elliot SR 3) Bellefeuille, Josten SO 4) Strawsell, Tucker SO

3 DL B 3:59.15

1) Howard, Isaac JR 2) Lindsey, Landon JR 3) Haugrud, Connor SR 4) Freeman, Zane SR

6 DL C x4:29.95

1) Holzgrove, Allen SO 2) Gulon, John 3) Heimark, Spencer SR 4) Kitzmann, Elijah FR