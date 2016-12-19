DL gymnasts win twice over weekend

“A decent performance for the Lakers on Saturday,” head coach Steve Zamzo said. “We have a lot more out there. We just need to figure out how to compete it consistently.”

DL scored 147.200 to defeat Lakeville North (146.500) and Lakeville South (141.200) for the team title.

Jackson Hegg had DL’s best all-around finish in fourth place (36.5) behind champion Anna Altermatt of Lakeville North (37.350) and her teammate Rachel Steiner in second place (37.250). Brainerd’s Millie Klefsaas placed third scoring 36.750.

Cora Okeson (9.45) and Emma Diss

Detroit Lakes had the top team marks on vault and balance beam to take gold at the seven-team Brainerd Invitational Saturday.

Brainerd Invitational

Detroit Lakes 147.200, Lakeville North 146.500, Lakeville South 141.200, Brainerd 139.850, Big Lake 131.300, Park Cottage Grove 129.650, Moorhead 124.600.

All-Around

1 Anna Altermatt LN 37.350

2 Rachel Steiner LN 37.250

3 Millie Klefsaas BRA 36.750

4 Jackson Hegg DL 36.500

6 Cora Okeson DL 35.350

Floor

1 Steiner LN 9.65

2 Emma Disse DL 9.6

2 Alterman LN 9.6

5 Lexi Yliniemi DL 9.4

8 Hegg DL 9.350

11 Okeson DL 9.1

Beam

1 Okeson DL 9.45

2 Disse DL 9.4

3 Kari Wenzel LS 9.4

4 Lexi Ostlie DL 9.35

14 Hegg DL 8.75

Bars

1 Molly Lyngaas DL 9.6

2 Delaney Gipp LN 9.55

3 Altermatt LN 9.45

5 Hegg DL 9.2

Vault

1 Yliniemi DL 9.55

2 Steiner LN 9.45

3 Alli Doornbos LS 9.4

3 Peyton Jernberg DL 9.4

3 Okeson DL 9.4

7 Disse DL 9.3

9 Hegg DL 9.2

Detroit Lakes 119.050, Park Rapids 112.200

All-Around

1 Lexi Ostlie DL 33.00

2 Autumn Kulik DL 30.950

3 Sidney Lundberg DL 29.350

6 McKenna Mallow DL 25.350

Floor

1 Ostlie DL 8.6

2 Lundberg DL 7.75

3 Kulik DL 7.7

Beam

1 Ostlie DL 8.65

2 Lundberg DL 7.6

3 Kulik DL 7.5

Bars

1 Ostlie DL 7.6

2 Kulik DL 7.1

3 Olivia Fischer PR 6.9

Vault

1 Kulik DL 8.65

2 Fischer PR 8.25

3 Ostlie DL 8.15

