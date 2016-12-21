Top-ranked Lakers keep piling up the wins

“Not firing on all cylinders again,” he said. “We have a good couple of performances here and there and some falls on the beam. Just kind of not where our bars should be.”

Because of the deep roster of talent and two state championships with no graduating seniors last year, this team has a lot to live up to and have all the tools to keep the team’s trajectory going higher. DL flirted with the all-time scoring record at state last year in a near miss and certainly have the capability to make even more history in Minneapolis in 2017.

“A lot of talented kids,” Zamzo said. “I feel bad complaining about a 146, but they’re so much better.”

Gymnastics is one of those difficult sports where subjective third parties decide on if competitors have attained perfection and chasing that level of excellence is what is on the mind at Laker practice.

“We’re constantly working on them, ‘Is that your best? Are you doing everything you can to become better?’” said Zamzo. “It would be amazing to see what they could do.”

DL has won every meet this season and entered the first Class A state rankings at the top. Including Class AA, the Lakers are the best scoring team in the state and it is not close.

The Lakers have averaged 147.25 to start the season. No. 2 in Class A Melrose, a team DL defeated at the Jackie Mann by a whopping seven points, is scoring 143.692. Melrose finished second to the Lakers at state last season.

The top team in Class AA Lakeville North, a team DL defeated last week in Brainerd 147.2 - 146.5, is averaging 143.533.

Lakeville North proved that numbers on paper do not mean much in competition, but the Panthers still went down in defeat.

Tuesday night, DL handed Perham a 146.25 - 139.9 loss. Since dethroning the Yellowjackets in the section three straight seasons, DL has consistently beaten Perham and have two wins over the Jackets this year including the season-opener.

Given Perham’s historical dominance in the sport the rivalry is one of the best in the state and the meet was played out in front of a large crowd at the Minnesota Flyers Gymnasium.

Jackson Hegg used a consistent performance in all four events to win the all-around title scoring 36.6. Cora Okeson had gold performances on floor exercise and beam and placed second to Hegg with a 36.5.

Okeson won on floor (9.45), leading a pack of Lakers in the top four: Emma Disse and Hegg tied for silver (9.35) and Peyton Jernberg was fourth scoring 9.25. Okeson and Jada Olsen of Perham tied with matching scores of 8.85 on the beam. Emma Disse was third (8.7).

Olsen was strong for the Yellowjackets placing third all-around and finishing in the top six on each apparatus.

Molly Lyngaas continues to shine on uneven parallel bars following up a win at Brainerd (9.6) and a 9.55 win at Jackie Mann with a 9.5 for the top spot. Hegg was second with a 9.2.

Hegg placed fourth on vault (9.4) behind Lexi Yliniemi’s winning score of 9.7, the highest mark awarded by the judges in the meet. Disse (9.35) and Perham Sydney Bahls tied for second place.

DL’s junior varsity scored 130.1 to Perham’s 84 led by all-around champion Emily Smith (33.4). Smith had the top bars routine (8.8). Thia Olds won on vault with an 8.9 and beam with an 8.7. Johanna Jernberg made it a Lakers’ sweep winning on floor exercise (9.0).

DL has a break from competition until Thursday Jan. 5 at Little Falls, but will get little break from training before then.

“It’s training time; there’s no school,” said Zamzo. “Now it’s time to work and perfect things that need to get done. They’ll work hard.”

The Lakers are about to get even better with the return of two stars from last year’s state team. Leah Chavez was in a walking boot Tuesday finalizing her recovery and will return to action after the holiday break. Justine Lawrence has been cleared from concussion tests after an injury suffered in the opening meet.

Detroit Lakes 146.25, Perham 139.9

All-Around

1 Hegg DL 36.6

2 Okeson DL 36.5

3 Olsen PER 36.05

4 Bahls PER 35.05

5 FIscher PER 34.45

6 Breitenfeldt PER 34.1

Floor

1 Okeson DL 9.45

2 Disse, Hegg DL 9.35

4 Jernberg DL 9.25’

5 Bahls 9.2

6 Olsen PER 9.05

Beam

1 Okeson DL, Olsen PER 8.85

3 Disse DL, Bahls PER 8.7

5 Hegg DL 8.65

6 Jernberg, Ostlie DL 8.4

Bars

1 Lyngaas DL 9.5

2 Hegg DL 9.2

3 Breitenfeldt PER 9.4

4 Okeson DL, Olsen PER 8.85

6 Olds DL 8.75

Vault

1 Yliniemi DL 9.7

2 Bahls PER 9.6

3 Disse DL 9.5

4 Hegg DL 9.4

5 Okeson DL 9.35

6 Olsen PER 9.3