DL girls stick to comeback-overtime theme

The win was the second victory in five section games, the second overtime victory in four days, and evened the Lakers’ mark at .500 heading into the holiday break.

Emily Larson led the Laker comeback from the arc in the second half and Mikayla Markuson was big in overtime to complement Bre Price’s game-high 17 points.

Overtime was tied at 66 and 68. Abby Schramel’s basket was answered by Grace Naig for the final stalemate of the game.

Bemidji had a shot to take the lead with a minute remaining in the game after an empty trip by DL. Laura Bieberdorf could not convert the front end of the one-and-one and Price found Markuson down low to take the lead 70-68.

Rumer Flatness had a shot to tie the game fail to fall and the Lumberjacks had to foul. Bemidji sent DL’s Lauryn Manning to the line who missed the first free throw, while the second was nullified by a Naomi Larson lane violation.

In the final seconds, Lexi Wade and Naig had shots at the hoop but did not convert.

The Lakers trailed 34-31 at the halftime break and were behind until the four-minute mark when a Larson triple knotted the game 54-all.

Bemidji led 61-60 in the final minute and had the ball after DL had three opportunities at open looks on a possession. Coming out of a Jacks’ timeout, Schramel fouled Evette Morgan, who made the second free throw for a 62-60 lead, 48-seconds on the clock.

Laker Head Coach Vanessa Keeler-Johnson took a full timeout with the ball in the offensive end to plan out an equalizing shot.

Schramel launched a three for the win and missed. A battle for her rebound was out-of-bounds off the Jacks and Keeler-Johnson called her final timeout of regulation.

Naomi Larson launched her three for the win long and missed. Price was there for the rebound and tied the game on a banked shot.

Two Lumberjacks players were injured in the first half of a physical contest. Lexi Wade was banged up and bloodied the floor from her nose. She returned to play minutes later. Ciara Cermak was taken to the locker room and did not return to action.

Both teams came into the game looking for a .500 mark at three wins and four losses.

The Lakers will take part in the St. Cloud Tech Invitational and open against Class 2A Sauk Centre (4-1) in a 4:30 p.m. game Tuesday, Dec. 27. The field consists of Tech, Worthington, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Rocori and Braham.

BEM 34-28-6 — 68

DL 31-31-8 — 70

BEM - Beard 6; Wade 8; Bieberdorf 12; Morgan 9; Cermak 2; Whelan 3; Alto 2; Naig 12; Flatness 14. Totals 26 19-24 68.

DL - E. Larson 14; Manning 2; N. Larson 5; Tschider 3; Kvebak 5; Markuson 12; Price 17; Schramel 12. Totals 22 17-29 70.