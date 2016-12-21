Ski teams open season at Montebello Relays

AJ Lindquist led the Laker boys in the 5k placing ninth in a time of 18:55.00; Aaron Oakes placed 13th (20:05.00); Jordan Ryan finished in 16th place (20:17.00 21).

In the girls 5k, last year’s state entrant from Detroit Lakes Ellen Teiken finished in a time of 21:06.00 to place 11th overall. Fellow senior Anna Schumacher placed 18th (24:22.00).

DL’s lone relay pairing of Jake Richards and Aaron Johnson placed seventh overall.

Tuesday marked the first time in five year the Relays were able to take place with the weather working out favorably — although the meet needed to be pushed back a few days because of sub-zero temperatures Saturday.

“Conditions were actually a little soft because it was warm but there was ample coverage,” Bemidji head coach Mark Walters said. “That was one of the things I was most worried about. We’ve got a lot of people out here with very expensive equipment and you want to put on a good course and provide them a nice race. And it worked out great.”

(Austin Monteith of the Forum News Service contributed to this story)