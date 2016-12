DL wrestlers down Road Crew, fall to Pierz

Four Lakers had a perfect night winning both matches.

Jacob Hanson led the way with two first period pins scoring the fastest stick for a Laker wrestler in 26-seconds over Jayden Stevenson of the Road Crew. Hanson took out Jacob Gotvald of Pierz in 1:28.

Charles Barnett won both heavyweight matches by fall.

Fabyon Greer picked up a major decision victory and a 9-5 decision win at 138 pounds.

Sean Lundeen dominated his two matches at 170 winning in a 15-0 technical fall and a second period pin.

DL returns to action Saturday, Jan. 7 in Mahnomen.

Detroit Lakes 48, PLPRB 24

106: Connor Tulenchik(P) over Brody Ullyott (DL) by pin in 3:51

113: Blaine Henderson (DL) over Riley Wilson (P) by pin in 3:15

120: Blake Weber (DL) win by forfeit

126: Addison Harrington (P) over Joseph Eckman (DL) by pin in 1:18

132: Payton Jackson (DL) over Isaac Manthei (P) by dec 7-2

138: Fabyon Greer (DL) over Jake Poehler (P) by major dec 13-3

145: Peter Koering (P) over Scott Heinecke (DL) by pin in 4:59

152: Brennen Sather (DL) over Tim Ryan (P) by dec 6-2

160: Tucker Cain (P) over Isaiah Thompson (DL) by pin in 3:51

170: Sean Lundeen (DL) over Keenan Dahl (P) by tech fall 15-0

182: Noah Olds (DL) over Devyn Richards (P) by dec 7-2

195: Jordan Skadsem (DL) win by forfeit

220: Jacob Hanson (DL) over Jayden Stevenson (P) by pin in :26

285: Charles Barnett (DL) over Josh Petitt (P) by pin in 1:25



Pierz 37, Detroit Lakes 30

106: Brody Ullyott (DL) over Trevor Radunz (P) by dec 9-2

113: Blake Weber (DL) over Chandler Doucette (P) by pin in 1:38

120: Jake Andres (P) over Joseph Eckman (DL) by pin in :26

126: Austin Radunz (P) over Thad Schlauderaff (DL) by Tech Fall 15-0

132: Lucas Popp (P) over Payton Jackson (DL) by dec 6-4

138: Fabyon Greer (DL) over Brandon Tomala (P) by dec 9-5

145: Brandon Ortmen (P) over Scott Heinecke (DL) by pin in :34

152: Reese Kapsner (P) over Brennen Sather (DL) by major dec 10-2

160: Jalen Jansen (P) over Isaiah Thompson (DL) by pin in 5:52

170: Sean Lundeen (DL) over Logan Leasen (P) by pin in 3:35

182: Brett Kapnser (P) over Noah Olds (DL) by major dec 12-0

195: Carson Huls (P) over Jordan Skadsem (DL) by dec 3-2

220: Jacob Hanson (DL) over Jacob Gotvald (P) by pin in 1:28

285: Charles Barnett (DL) over Austin Dickman (P) by pin in 5:41