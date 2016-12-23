Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Laker girls hockey falls at Davies, boys hoops woes continue

    By Robert Williams on Dec 23, 2016 at 2:53 p.m.

    Sophomore Lily Burnside recorded her first career goal Friday night in a 4-2 loss to Fargo Davies on the road.

    The loss snaps a two-game winning streak of the Lakers who fall to 3-11-1 on the season.

    The Lakers will look for a first Mid-State Conference victory in four games when they travel to Pequot Lakes to face the conference leading Northern Lakes Lightning (6-5, 2-0) Tuesday, Jan. 3.

    Boys basketball: Little Falls 55, Detroit Lakes 54

    Joe Alholm led Little Falls scoring 18 points as the Flyers defeated Detroit Lakes 55-54 in Section 8AAA basketball Friday in DL. The Lakers completed a five-game home stand to open the season on a three-game skid of close games.

    DL has dropped those three games by a total of five points 71-68 to Pequot Lakes; 76-74 to Bemidji, and Friday’s one-point defeat.

    DL (2-3) will open the road portion of the schedule at the Sauk Rapids-Rice Invitational Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. versus Becker. The Bulldogs are 3-4 overall.

    Other teams at the Invite are Big Lake (5-0), Zimmerman (3-3), Albany (0-6) and the host Storm (3-3).

    Explore related topics:sportsLakersgirls hockeyboys basketball
    Robert Williams

    Robert is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
    Advertisement