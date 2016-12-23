Laker girls hockey falls at Davies, boys hoops woes continue

The Lakers will look for a first Mid-State Conference victory in four games when they travel to Pequot Lakes to face the conference leading Northern Lakes Lightning (6-5, 2-0) Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Boys basketball: Little Falls 55, Detroit Lakes 54

Joe Alholm led Little Falls scoring 18 points as the Flyers defeated Detroit Lakes 55-54 in Section 8AAA basketball Friday in DL. The Lakers completed a five-game home stand to open the season on a three-game skid of close games.

DL has dropped those three games by a total of five points 71-68 to Pequot Lakes; 76-74 to Bemidji, and Friday’s one-point defeat.

DL (2-3) will open the road portion of the schedule at the Sauk Rapids-Rice Invitational Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. versus Becker. The Bulldogs are 3-4 overall.

Other teams at the Invite are Big Lake (5-0), Zimmerman (3-3), Albany (0-6) and the host Storm (3-3).